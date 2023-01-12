High school girls basketball: RedHawks roll to easy win at Dallas

DALLAS — South Albany High freshman Taylor Donaldson hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and the RedHawks never looked back Thursday night in a 44-19 victory over Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

The Rebels (10-2 3-2 MWC) led 15-3 after the first quarter and were up 28-8 at halftime. South Albany head coach Marc Cordle spread the playing time around as 12 varsity players got in the game and seven different players scored.

“All the energy starts on the defensive side,” Cordle said. “Super proud of the girls how we started it and executed, screen and rolled just like we’ve talked about and been practicing a bunch.”

Donaldson led the way with 19 points. Freshman point guard Madeline Angel added eight points and three assists and senior Karsen Angel added seven points.

Freshman post Kaylee Cordle had four points and four rebounds along with a team-high five assists. Several of those assists came on well-executed interior passes with Donaldson coming free off a back screen for wide-open shots in the lane. Cordle also made a couple of nice passes in transition to set up easy baskets.

Junior post Erin Eriksen led Dallas (2-8, 1-4) with six points.

South Albany came into the game ranked fourth in the latest 5A state coaches poll and second in the OSAA rankings. The RedHawks were coming off a 44-40 loss at Silverton on Monday. The Foxes are No. 3 in the coaches poll and are fourth in the OSAA rankings.

The RedHawks will play at West Albany (5-6, 4-1) on Monday night. West Albany came up short against Silverton in a 45-44 road loss on Thursday. Donaldson said it was good for the team to have this opportunity to play before meeting the Bulldogs.

“It was a good confidence-booster since we play our rivals on Monday. So I think it was good for some people to bounce back. We took that loss pretty hard and we’re gonna work to get ‘em next time,” Donaldson said.

South Albany 44, Dallas 19

SOUTH ALBANY 15 13 10 6 — 44

DALLAS 3 5 3 8 — 19

South Albany: Donaldson 19, M. Angel 8, K. Angel 7, Cordle 4, Moss 3, Cox 2, Shumaker 1, DeYoung, Parker, Patten, Nicholson, Quiroga.

Dallas: Eriksen 6, G. Scales 4, Moore 3, Hubbard 3, Green 2, Siegfried 1, Woods, M. Scales, Woolsey, Griffith.

3-pointers: South Albany 2 (Donaldson, K. Angel); Dallas 0