5A girls basketball tournament: Crescent Valley upsets No. 1 seed Willamette

Two offensive rebounds were the difference Thursday in Crescent Valley High’s 48-45 victory over Willamette in the 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

The game was tied with 13 seconds left to play when Raiders guard Gabby Bland drove to the basket. Bland’s shot missed but teammate Taelyn Bentley grabbed the rebound and was fouled on the putback.

Bentley made the first free throw to give Crescent Valley a 46-45 lead, but missed the second. Once again it was a Raider, this time Charlotte Patel, who came up with the ball. With time running down the Wolverines had to foul Patel, who calmly made both free-throw attempts to clinch the victory.

No. 9 seed Crescent Valley (20-7) advances to Friday night’s semifinal after handing top-seeded Willamette (25-2) just its second loss of the season.

“It feels so good. I’m so proud of our team, we did so well even when bad things happened throughout the game, we just kept fighting,” Bland said. “We were just trying to tell ourselves that the pressure wasn’t on us. We should relax because we were expected to lose, and we play better when we relax and have fun.”

The game was a battle between two of the youngest teams in the tournament. Willamette has one senior and five freshmen on its varsity roster. On Thursday, the Wolverines’ leading scorers were freshmen Brynn Smith with 19 points and Maddy Warberg with 12.

The Raiders have no seniors on the varsity roster and were led by junior guard Bland, with 12 points, and freshman center Bentley, who had 10 points. Junior guard Nicole Huang had nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

“The poise they’ve shown throughout the year, it’s incredible for a group that has zero seniors. Our junior leadership is strong, but our freshmen and sophomores seem to step up to the moment,” said Crescent Valley coach Eric Gower.

The game was close throughout, but the Raiders started to pull ahead midway through the third quarter. Bland’s 3-pointer with 1:43 left in the period gave Crescent Valley it’s biggest lead at 39-27.

The Raiders then took a more methodical approach. Gower said the decision to run time off the clock was made by his players, who have taken a similar approach in a couple of important games late in the season.

“The last few games, they’ve kind of naturally gone into a stall, maybe a little early for my liking,” Gower said. “But it seems to work for them. … I wanted to keep going.”

Willamette cut into CV's lead in the fourth quarter, going on a 6-0 run to get within 39-33 with 4:46 left to play.

Crescent Valley continued to play deliberately and held onto a six-point lead until Warberg hit a 3-pointer to cut the CV edge to three points with 1:19 left to play. Smith followed with a 3-pointer to tie the game with 32 seconds left on the clock.

Crescent Valley didn’t just dominate the glass at the end of the game. The Raiders outrebounded the Wolverines 49-28, including a 19-13 edge in offensive rebounds.

“They’re super-long and I thought our girls did just a great job boxing out,” Gower said. “We talked about team rebounding. If the post can’t get it, tip it, guards flashing in and we did it.”

Gower was also happy with his team’s defensive effort, especially closing out on 3-point shooters. The Wolverines made a couple of key shots from beyond the arc late, but for the game Willamette connected on only 5 of 31 attempts from deep (16%).

“Most of their 3’s we were closing out on them. They weren’t open looks. We gave them here and there, but I thought for the most part they were contested 3’s and that’s what we want. We’ll live with those contested jump shots,” Gower said.

