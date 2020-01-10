Prep boys basketball: Crescent Valley downs Corvallis

After a tumultuous couple of weeks, the Crescent Valley High boys were in need of a spark to get them going with Mid-Willamette Conference play underway.
On Friday, they may have found just that.
The Raiders (6-5, 2-1) delivered a massive upset win at home over rival Corvallis to snap a three-game losing streak and secure the signature win they have spent much of the season searching for. CV jumped out to a 15-7 lead and then closed out the game with a gritty defensive effort for a 43-41 boys basketball win.
“That’s a huge win for us,” CV coach Michael Stair said. “We talked about coming out and having poise and trying to master the physicality and I think we did a very good job of all those things tonight.”
Trailing 36-34 with five minutes to go, the Raiders got a huge momentum boost from junior forward Justin Hamilton’s long 3-pointer. From there, they buckled down and came up with a series of big stops against a Corvallis team (7-4, 2-1) that was ranked sixth in the latest OSAA 5A coaches poll.
“Corvallis runs a ton of guys out there and they just keep coming,” Stair said of the Spartans’ deep lineup. “(Corvallis coach Ross Duerfeldt) does a great job of getting his guys to play hard all the time and I think our kids did a good job of matching that intensity.”
The Spartans drew even at 39-39 but Wes Raab gave CV the lead back just seconds later when he sliced to the basket and converted a tough and-one play to make it 42-39. The two teams traded free throws until the final Corvallis possession of the game, when the designed play broke down and senior guard Azel Bumpus was forced to take a contested three with time running down.
The shot fell short and the Raiders were able to run out the clock.
“I think tonight showed us that hard work will help us get through adversity,” Stair said. “So now on Tuesday, if we treat that next opponent like we played tonight, we’re going to be in good shape.”