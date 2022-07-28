Crescent Valley High coach Michael Stair to step down after 17 seasons

The Crescent Valley High boys basketball program has been a model of stability for nearly four decades.

Bruce Reid led the Raiders for 20 seasons before handing the program over to Michael Stair in 2005. After 17 years as head coach, Stair is stepping down and handing the reins to Adam Hastings, one of his former players who has served as an assistant at CV for the past five years.

Stair, 47, is confident the pieces are in place for Hastings to enjoy a similar tenure.

“When I came to Crescent Valley, I came in under a gentleman that had been here for a similar amount of time to what I have coached. I felt like he did a nice job of trying to set me up for success and I really, really appreciated that,” Stair said. “I told myself a few years ago when I first started wondering if there was going to be an exit at some point, if I can do the same thing for whoever replaces me that he did for me, I wanted to do so.”

Hastings, 29, is a 2011 Crescent Valley graduate. He played two years at Linn-Benton Community College before transferring to Western Oregon University for his last two years of eligibility. He helped lead the Wolves to a conference championship in men’s basketball and their first ever appearance in the NCAA DII tournament.

Hastings started coaching as an assistant at Dallas High while working on his masters degree at WOU. He joined Stair’s staff five years ago, serving for two years as a varsity assistant and for the past three years as the head coach for the freshman team.

“Coach Stair really inspired me to become not only a coach but a teacher as well," Hastings said. "It’s been a unique experience and situation where I learned from him first as a student, a player and as a coach. Being a head coach is something I’ve always envisioned for myself."

Stair said having Hastings on staff made his decision much easier.

“I felt way more comfortable stepping down knowing that we had a candidate like Adam in house that had experience playing in this program, had several years experience coaching in this program,and also someone who played in college at a couple different locations," Stair said. "I think he already has some established connections within the Oregon basketball coaching community and I think that’s really paid dividends for our kids as well as for him."

Hastings will continue to work as a health and physical education teacher at Linus Pauling Middle School. Stair will continue to teach at Crescent Valley and will remain the head coach for girls golf.

Stair said he still has a passion for basketball. That is partly why he is stepping away now. He didn’t want to stay in the job until he was completely burnt out on coaching and lost his love for the game.

While he is certain he will not coach basketball this season, he is open to the idea of returning to the sport in the future. But for now, he needed a break.

“What I told the kids when I stepped down was I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to do the basketball job, do my teaching job and the increasing demands there, and then also balance the joy and happiness of my personal life,” Stair said.

In an effort to balance all of those responsibilities, Stair said he was always looking for ways to be more efficient. At a certain point he began to wonder if a search for efficiency was leading him to cut corners and that’s when he knew it was time to step away.

Prior to taking on the head coaching position at Crescent Valley, Stair spent nine years as an assistant coach, including three years at Churchill High where he worked under his former coach, John Roche. It was during his time as a player and assistant at Churchill that Stair saw the impact a coach could have on the lives of his players.

He tried to follow that example during his tenure at Crescent Valley

“For me, if I had to pick one thing it goes back to the relationships. I think about my high school coach who passed away several years ago. His funeral was attended by over a thousand people,” Stair said. “That’s what I’ve grown up in, that’s what I’ve been a part of. Yes, we’re out there, we’re playing basketball, we’re competing, but we’re part of a bigger community and those bonds that we’ve created.”

Hastings takes that same lesson from his time playing and coaching under Stair.

“When I think of a coach, I think of someone who makes a positive impact on their players’ lives and that’s something he’s done for nearly two decades," Hastings said. "I’m grateful to have been a part of that and hope to do that as I transition to being the head coach of the program. He’s someone who’s really positive, someone who develops relationships, someone who cares a lot about his kids and their future. That’s something I’ve always been thankful for."

Because he has been the freshman coach for the past three years, Hastings knows all the players in the program, and after accepting the promotion he immediately began planning for the upcoming season.

The Raiders bring back an experienced core from last year’s team which went 20-8. There were six juniors on the varsity roster, led by standout guard Adam Temesgen. Hastings said he plans to install a dribble-drive offense which will take advantage of Temesgen’s skills in creating for himself and his teammates.

“We’re going to have a lot of guards next year. A dribble-drive, read and react system is something that’s going to be key to our success this year,” Hastings said.