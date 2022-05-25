High school baseball: West Albany loses playoff game to La Salle Prep, 5-3

West Albany senior Nate Marshall hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday night against La Salle Prep, but the rally fell short in a 5-3 loss by the Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.

La Salle starter Aidan O’Brien held West Albany in check, giving up just one run through the first six innings as the Falcons (16-12) built a 5-1 lead.

West Albany got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning when Evan Bliss drew a leadoff walk and Marcus Allen came through with an RBI double. Allen then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Bryce Bowers was up next and he hit a hard liner back up the middle. But O’Brien reached out and caught the ball and made the throw to third for the double play. The Bulldogs’ next batter flew out, ending the inning.

West Albany coach Marty Johnston said that double play was the key moment of the game.

“We’ve got a runner on third with no outs and we just hit one off the rails. That last inning is different if we get that run in and have a runner at first base with no outs,” Johnston said.

In the bottom of the seventh, Logan Kirkpatrick drew a leadoff walk and Marshall followed with a home run to center field.

“I was just trying to put a good swing on the ball and keep the line moving because I knew I couldn’t put four runs on the board with one swing. I was just trying to put the ball in play and make things happen,” Marshall said.

La Salle built its lead by taking advantage of walks and miscues by the Bulldogs. West Albany pitchers walked eight batters and hit another, and errors in the second and third innings led to unearned runs.

“That’s just the game of baseball. One day you can come out and you can execute everything that you want and know you can, and one day you’re up against an opponent and you just have certain things you just can’t quite step over,” Johnston said. “We put ourselves behind in some counts and we got ourselves pressing a little bit in some situations. But definitely proud of our guys maintaining our approach and keeping the pressure on.”

O’Brien struck out six with five walks and one hit batter to earn the win for the Falcons.

Marshall came on in the fifth and pitched three solid innings of relief for the Bulldog. He surrendered a solo home run to O’Brien in the fifth, but scattered three hits the rest of the way while striking out five.

The Bulldogs end the season with a record of 19-7.

This was Johnston’s first year as skipper as he replaced longtime Bulldogs coach Don Lien. Marshall said it was a very smooth transition.

“It was a great season. Marty does a great job. He stepped in and it wasn’t like a first-year coach. He knew what he was doing, and overall it was a fun season,” Marshall said. “The whole team bought into the program and we had a good season because of it.”

Johnston was proud of the way the team approached the season and thankful for the way they embraced him as coach.

“They came out from day one and they were on board. We knew we had the pieces to be a special club and they didn’t question, didn’t second-guess. Even when we had some points in the season where we stumbled, we battled through,” Johnston said.

