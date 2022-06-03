High school baseball: Santiam Christian falls to South Umpqua in 3A title game

KEIZER — South Umpqua High quickly took control of the OSAA 3A baseball state championship game against Santiam Christian on Friday afternoon at Volcanoes Stadium. The Lancers scored five runs in the first two innings en route to a 10-2 victory and the school’s first state title since 1979.

Santiam Christian (20-9) had its own chances to score in the early innings, stranding one runner in the first and then leaving the bases loaded in the second. The Eagles put one run on the board in that frame, but missed the opportunity to put up a big inning.

Santiam Christian senior Jackson Risinger drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a groundout. Junior Andrew Haase followed with a single through the left side of the infield to put runners at the corners. Senior Devon Fitzpatrick then laid down a bunt single which scored Risinger.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

But South Umpqua starter Jace Johnson was able to get out of the inning with no further damage.

The Eagles scored their final run on a solo home run by senior Ely Kennel, an Oregon State recruit, in the seventh. Kennel said there was disappointment in the loss, but a real sense of pride in reaching the 3A championship game.

“I’m very grateful for the run we made,” Kennel said. “This group really made the most of what we had. We wish it would have ended differently, for sure, and we think we could have won it, but today just wasn’t our day.”

Matt Nosack has coached the Santiam Christian baseball team for more than two decades and this is the program’s seventh trip to the state championship game during his tenure, winning titles in the 1999, 2004, 2010 and 2015 seasons.

“For this group of guys to be here is really, really an impressive accomplishment,” Nosack said, recalling that the team started the season by losing its first two games and four of their first six. “This group of guys has gotten as much out of their baseball ability as any team I’ve had.”

Johnson almost went the distance for South Umpqua (25-5) and he was pulled with one out remaining solely because he couldn’t pitch to another hitter after reaching the OSAA’s 110-pitch limit.

“He had a really good slider. He was throwing it in the right spot to where I swung and missed on it a couple times. He was throwing a lot of strikes, wasn’t walking a lot of guys and making us compete. He had good stuff today,” Kennel said.

The Eagles tallied eight hits in the contest, led by Haase’s two singles.

South Umpqua’s Kade Johnson went 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple. Jordan Stevenson had a double and a home run for the Lancers.

Nosack said South Umpqua deserved to walk away with the trophy on Friday.

“We have to pitch ahead and we have to get ground balls and we didn’t pitch ahead and they hit balls hard in gaps and everywhere else. It was definitely their day today. They’re an outstanding team and they played really well,” Nosack said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.