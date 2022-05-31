High school baseball: Lebanon High downs Willamette to reach 5A title game

LEBANON — Lebanon High is going to play for a state baseball championship for the first time in the school’s history.

The Warriors advanced to the OSAA 5A state championship game with a 3-2 victory over visiting Willamette High on Tuesday evening. Lebanon will play Mid-Willamette Conference rival Crescent Valley in the final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.

Lebanon won both matchups against the Raiders during the regular season.

On Friday, the Warriors fell behind early as Willamette’s Noah Cox and Griffen Bushnell each hit RBI doubles in the first inning.

But Lebanon starter Tyler Walker settled in after the first and gave up just three hits over the next five frames to keep the Warriors in the game. Walker struck out four and walked two.

“My changeup was working really well for me tonight. It had a lot of movement. It created a lot of ground balls and my guys were behind me to pick it up and get ‘em out,” Walker said.

Willamette starter Blake Stavros was in top form and he held the Warriors scoreless through the first five innings. Stavros also received some first-rate assistance from his defense. Wolverines outfielder Dillon Butler made the defensive play of the game in the bottom of the fourth when Lebanon’s Walker drove a fly ball over his head to straight away center field. Butler sprinted toward the fence and made an over-the-shoulder catch to take away what would have been an extra-base hit.

The Warriors nearly broke through in the fifth inning as Sam Thompson and Colton Vandetta singled and Rivers was hit by a pitch to load the bases. But Stavros was able to induce a groundout to end the inning as the Warriors stranded all three baserunners.

Lebanon’s offense finally clicked in the sixth. The Warriors loaded the bases with a hit batter, a single by Matt Woodward and a bunt single by Walker. Willamette then brought in a reliever, Cruz Martinez, who hit Thompson with a pitch to score the Warriors’ first run. Martinez then walked Zach Lyon, which tied the game. After Willamette made another pitching change, bringing in senior Kayden Sandow, Vandetta followed with a game-winning sacrifice fly.

Lebanon outfielder Hayden George said the team never got discouraged even when trailing late in the game.

“We trust all of our teammates. We know that they’re going to come in clutch,” George said. “We really wanted this.”

Lebanon coach Jeff Stolsig brought in Rivers to pitch the seventh and he struck out the side to earn the save and send the Warriors to the championship game.

“Our whole team, we knew we had to battle this game, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We dug deep, we trusted each other, we made plays,” Walker said.

And now the team has an opportunity to make history as the first Warriors squad to win a state baseball championship.

“It feels great. It feels amazing. Our team has been working hard this whole season, we feel like we deserve this. We’re going to go out and give it our all,” Walker said.

