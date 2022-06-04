High school baseball: Crescent Valley upsets Lebanon to win 5A state title

KEIZER — Crescent Valley High capped a remarkable late-season run on Saturday with a 6-0 win over Lebanon in the OSAA 5A state baseball championship game at Volcanoes Stadium. The victory gives the Raiders their first baseball title in school history.

Crescent Valley earned the championship the hard way, knocking off third-seeded Thurston 5-0 in the quarterfinals and defeating second-seeded Wilsonville 9-4 in the semifinals.

Crescent Valley (20-10) then faced top-seeded Lebanon for the championship. The Warriors (23-5) had won 10 games in a row and swept both games against the Raiders in the regular season en route to a 15-1 Mid-Willamette Conference record.

The Raiders were just 10-8 on May 1, but went 10-2 down the stretch and finished the year on a seven-game winning streak under coach Scot McDonald.

“I just told the kids ‘Quit worrying about results and this and that and just go out there and just compete. Whatever you do, put your best swing, your best pitch, your best fielding, whatever.’ It started to work and they just bought in and relaxed and started playing,” McDonald said.

Noah Dewey started on the mound for the Raiders on Saturday and nearly went the distance. He went 61/3 innings and gave up just two hits with nine strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters. Dewey reached the OSAA-mandated 110-pitch limit in the seventh inning and Landen Parker recorded the final two outs to end the game.

“He was awesome. I had no doubt after what he did at Thurston that he was going to come out here and be ready to go,” McDonald said of Dewey’s performance.

Dewey pitched the first meeting of the year between Crescent Valley and Lebanon, which the Warriors won 11-4. It was a very different story in Saturday’s contest. Dewey said having faced Lebanon previously was helpful and he had good command of his fastball and slider despite the very wet conditions.

“I think my confidence was just boosted today. I was super-hyped coming into this game, I didn’t care how good they were, how many wins they had, I was just ready to compete,” Dewey said.

The Raiders scored an unearned run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Crescent Valley added two more runs in the third to stretch the lead to 3-0. Parker walked to lead off the inning, went to second on a wild pitch, and took third on a sacrifice fly. Dewey then singled to drive in Parker. Luey Campos kept the rally alive with a single and Garrett Bozdeck followed with a single that brought home Dewey.

The Raiders sealed the victory with three runs in the seventh. Walker Still hit a double to start the rally and Campos and Bozdeck each hit RBI doubles to put the game out of reach.

Dewey was named the player of the game for the Raiders and Lebanon starter Ryan Rivers received that honor for the Warriors. Rivers gave up three runs — two earned — on four hits over six innings. Rivers recorded nine strikeouts with three walks and two hit batters.

Lebanon coach Jeff Stolsig said his squad was rightly disappointed with the loss.

“Our guys are competitors. As you can tell, they’re not happy with the result,” Stolsig said. “Somebody said it’s not the best team that always wins, it’s the team that plays the best that day. They played better than we did today.”

This was Lebanon’s first-ever appearance in a state baseball championship game.

“I’m super proud of these guys. They’ve done a super job all year long competing. I loved their effort today. What I love most is they’re not going out of here satisfied. Yes, they’ve had a great season, one of our better ones, but they’re not satisfied with that. They expect more of themselves and they’re going to come back strong. Good fuel, good motivation for us to improve,” Stolsig said.

Dewey, who has committed to play at Linn-Benton Community College next season, was proud to wrap up his high school career by contributing to a state championship.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. It feels great. I’m so proud of all the guys,” Dewey said.

It rained throughout the 5A championship game and there was a delay midway through the game for field maintenance. The OSAA postponed the 4A and 6A state championship games which were scheduled to be played later on Saturday. Those games will be played Tuesday.

