Baseball, softball playoff roundup: CV, Philomath, Santiam Christian, Scio move on to semis

Crescent Valley High pulled a second straight upset on the road in the OSAA 5A baseball playoffs Friday, as the 11th-seeded Raiders won 11-5 at third-seeded Thurston in Springfield.

CV’s six runs in the sixth inning broke a 5-5 tie.

In the inning, the Raiders (18-10) got a Walker Still two-run single, a Noah Dewey RBI single, a Luey Campos RBI ground out, a Caleb Kelley run-scoring double and a second Thurston error in the frame that allowed another run to score.

CV scored two runs in the first and three in the third before Thurston (26-3) got two in the third and three in the fifth to tie it.

Dewey pitched the first 6⅓ innings before giving way to Garrett Bozdeck, who drew two grounders to end the game. Dewey struck out nine and allowed six hits.

The victory followed a 7-6 eight-inning win at sixth-seeded Ashland on Wednesday.

The Raiders advance to play at second-seeded Wilsonville in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Still had four hits and three RBIs, Kelley three hits and Landen Parker two hits with a walk.

Philomath 2, Banks 1

The eighth-seeded Warriors held off several rallies to make two fourth-inning runs stand up and knock off the top-seeded Braves in a 4A quarterfinal road win.

Philomath (17-9) heads to fourth-seeded La Grande (26-1) on Tuesday for a semifinal. The Tigers defeated the visiting Warriors, 5-0, on April 23.

In the fourth inning Friday, Carson Gerding doubled and Mason Stearns drove him in with a single. David Griffith followed with another run-scoring single.

Banks (22-3) scored its run in the fifth. The Braves had two runners on in the sixth, but Cameron Ordway got the inning-ending strikeout.

“All night long it was kind of that way. They were a good team and it seems like they had guys on base all night long,” Warriors coach Levi Webber said. “Early in the game David (Griffith) pitched out of a couple jams.”

Griffith pitched the first five innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and three walks with two strikeouts. Ordway gave up one hit and a walk with four Ks over the final two frames.

Webber credited outfielders Gerding and Alek Russell for running down fly balls that snuffed out opportunities for Banks.

Philomath is on a roll, having won eight straight while taking 11 of 12.

“It’s one of those things where we hope we can get those three or four runs that we need because I feel like pitching and defense have been really good for us,” Webber said. “It’s kind of carried over to the other side of the ball. Offensively, they have enough confidence to find ways when they need to when we have opportunities like today. When you’ve got a team that believes, that can be a problem for the other guys, for sure.”

Santiam Christian 8, Brookings-Harbor 1

The fifth-seeded Eagles advanced to the 3A semifinals with the road win on the south coast over the fourth-seeded Bruins.

SC (19-8) moves on to host ninth-seeded Blanchet Catholic (19-5) in a 5 p.m. Tuesday semifinal. The Cavaliers, of Salem, knocked off top-seeded Cascade Christian 12-2 in five innings in Medford.

Kennedy 6, Monroe 1

Five Dragons errors led to five unearned runs for the second-seeded Trojans as seventh-seeded Monroe came up short in the 2A/1A quarterfinal in Mount Angel.

Brock Horning had a double and Trent Bateman a single and a stolen base for the Dragons (21-7).

Kennedy (25-3) scored three in the third inning and Monroe got one back in the fourth before the Trojans added three in the fifth.

Horning pitched 4⅓ innings in his start on the mound. He allowed six runs (one earned) and six hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Brody Ballard recorded the final five outs and struck out two batters.

Softball

Fourth-seeded Scio won a second straight 3A home playoff game, getting past fifth-seeded Harrisburg/Mohawk 11-6.

The Loggers (19-6), who defeated Santiam Christian in a Wednesday first-round game, go to top-seeded Yamhill-Carlton for a semifinal game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Harrisburg/Mohawk ends its season at 21-7. The Loggers defeated the Eagles, 6-4, on March 22.

