Baseball all-state awards: SC's Kennel 3A player of the year, six others make first team

Santiam Christian senior infielder Ely Kennel, the Oregon 3A player of the year, led seven area high school baseball players selected to their respective all-state first teams, as voted on by the state’s coaches.

Crescent Valley’s Scot McDonald was named 5A coach of the year after leading the Raiders to the state championship. Santiam Christian’s Matt Nosack was selected 3A coach of the year after a state runner-up finish.

Corvallis senior Garrett Holpuch and West Albany senior Nathan Marshall were named to the all-state first team as pitchers, while Lebanon junior Ryan Rivers made the first team as an infielder.

Philomath senior infielder Cameron Ordway made the 4A all-state first team. Kennel, an Oregon State signee, was joined on the 3A all-state first team by senior teammate Jadon Roth at utility.

Monroe senior Brody Ballard was selected to the 2A/1A all-state first team as an infielder.

