5A girls basketball: Timely scoring from seniors leads Lebanon to state tournament win over Corvallis

Even with a state title out of the question, Taylor Edwards and the rest of Lebanon’s seniors were determined to keep their season going.
When shots weren’t falling for the Warriors on Wednesday, it was Edwards and senior Ellie Croco who kept them afloat long enough to find their rhythm. Lebanon topped Corvallis 49-33 in a consolation game at the 5A state tournament at Gill Coliseum, and now the Warriors have a chance to deliver their best state finish in recent memory.
“It was pretty important,” Edwards said of the win. “Because I love this team. I just want to play as long as we can.”
No. 6 seed Lebanon will get a shot at fourth place when it faces No. 4 Churchill at 9 a.m. Friday. The last time the Warriors placed at the state tournament was 2014, when they took fifth.
Edwards finished with a game-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Croco scored 13 points and Mary Workman added 10 as the Warriors (19-6) topped the Spartans (17-9) for the third time this season.
“We just said, seniors, step up,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said. “(Edwards) was just hot today, she just did what she does. She was huge for us.”
Neither team got off to a particularly smooth start, but Lebanon found enough scoring inside from its pair of senior posts to head into halftime with a comfortable 18-8 lead. Croco and Edwards scored five points apiece over the first two quarters and both helped disrupt the Spartans’ offensive rhythm.
Corvallis turned the ball over 11 times and shot just 2 of 16 in the first half. Its lone baskets came on 3-pointers by Elka Prechel and Ruby Krebs. That slow start was the polar opposite of Tuesday night's quarterfinal, where the Spartans greeted La Salle Prep with a barrage of 3-pointers in the first half.
“I’m tremendously proud of the fight,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “It wasn’t an effort issue and it wasn’t a desire issue. Sometimes you just can’t get a shot to drop, which was us today. Just really proud of the effort and how hard we worked.”
The Spartans got a layup from Krebs to open the second half that cut the deficit to eight. But they would spend the rest of the game fighting an unsuccessful battle to make it a two-possession game.
Anna Dazey buried a 3-pointer for the Spartans on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 29-22, but each time Corvallis threatened to get any closer, Lebanon responded. Edwards answered Dazey’s 3 with one of her own, and she hit another jumper with 4:42 to go that made it 34-24.
“I just got in my rhythm,” Edwards said. “Usually it takes me awhile to get in my rhythm and stay on balance.”
The Spartans threatened one more time with 2:44 to go when senior forward Daniela Dursch-Smith made a layup to make it 38-30. But the Warriors closed out the game on an 11-3 run thanks to strong free-throw shooting.
After earning its first trip to state since 2017, Corvallis’ season came to an end. The Spartans finished fifth in the highly competitive Mid-Willamette Conference and hung with No. 2-seeded La Salle Prep until the third quarter of Tuesday’s quarterfinal, but faded late.
Dursch-Smith is the Spartans’ lone senior and she finished with six points, four rebounds and two steals while often handling Lebanon’s posts on the defensive end.
“She really led us here,” Miller said of Dursch-Smith. “She did such a great job just raising confidence in her teammates. That lays the foundation for future success for us. Just really proud of that and really proud of her. We wouldn’t be here without her.”