A big second quarter helped Mid-Willamette Conference champion Silverton High to what proved to be an insurmountable lead in knocking off Crater, 57-39, in the quarterfinals of the OSAA 5A state boys basketball tournament at Gill Coliseum on Wednesday night.
The third-seeded Silver Foxes used a 19-6 edge in the second to double up the Comets, 34-17, at the intermission.
Crater scored eight of the first 10 points of the third to try to get back in the game. But the Foxes closed on a 9-3 run to regain all the momentum.
David Gonzales had 16 points, Grant Dunn 12 and Levi Nielsen 10 for the Foxes (24-2), who advance to take on No. 2 Wilsonville in Friday’s 3:15 p.m. semifinal.
Nate Brittle had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Comets, but no other player scored more than five points.
No. 6 Crater (17-9) will play No. 10 Pendleton in a consolation game at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Wilsonville 70, Pendleton 40
The Wildcats bolted out to a 23-4 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the quarterfinal win.
Wilsonville had four players in double figures, led by Keegan Shivers with 14. Jack Roche had 13, Gabe Reichle 11 and Dakota Reber 10.
Pendleton got 21 points from Tyler Newsom in a losing effort.
Pendleton shot just 13 for 41 from the field while Wilsonville was 23 for 49.
Willamette 64, Thurston 59
The fourth-seeded Wolverines won a nip-and-tuck quarterfinal game against their Midwestern League rivals and will face fellow league foe and No. 1 Churchill in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The two Luke’s — Smith and Burke — each scored 17 points to lead Willamette. They combined to shoot 14 for 24 while the rest of the team was 8 for 23. Jacob Curtis added 10.
The fifth-seeded Colts got 17 points from Isaac Lange while Mason Miller had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Dejean Alonzo 14.
Thurston will play La Salle Prep in a consolation game at 9 a.m. Thursday.