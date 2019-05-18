GRESHAM — Hidden Valley had pulled away for the 4A girls track and field team title by the time the 4x400-meter relay arrived on Saturday afternoon’s state meet schedule.
But despite Philomath High’s chances for a state title having slipped away, the Warriors still had important business to finish by trying to take first in the long relay for the second straight year.
“Actually, I didn’t think that we were going to win that easily,” said sophomore Melia Morton, who runs the anchor leg. “Valley Catholic has a very, very strong anchor leg and was only a few seconds behind us.”
But the Warriors won by a comfortable margin as Morton crossed the finish line with the team’s time at 4 minutes, 2.90 second, nearly 3 seconds ahead of runner-up Valley Catholic.
“I always do better in the 4-by-4 than the open 400,” junior Hannah Bovbjerg said, the relay’s third runner. “Today, I knew there were some teams that were going to be right there close to us. Even though I got the baton in first, it was just about lengthening the gap for Melia because there are some girls who can run that anchor leg really fast.”
Hidden Valley took the team title with 97 points with Philomath second at 69.5. Marshfield was third with 51.5, North Valley fourth with 49 and Siuslaw fifth with 48.
Philomath had several top-three finishes, including Maggie Ross taking second in the 100 at 12.36 and third in the 200 at 25.27.
“I didn’t get a PR, which is a little disappointing,” Ross said about the 100. “But I was close. You can’t be too sad about that.”
Morton placed second in the 400 with a time of 58.62 and Bovbjerg was fifth in 1:00.41.
Hannah Hernandez led most of the race in the 1,500 but was overtaken in the final 100 meters by Junction City’s Anika Thompson.
“I’m so really proud with myself for that race,” Hernandez said. “In the beginning at state (Friday), I did really not that great in the 3K, I mentally checked out. And I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that in the 1,500, I’m going to go for it.’ I was determined the whole entire race and it just happened to be that she beat me. But I PR’d and you can’t ask for more than a PR and knowing that you did your best.”
The 4x100 relay of Bovbjerg, Morton, sophomore Alivia Pittman and Ross placed second behind Hidden Valley with a time of 49.72.
“We beat our record that we set last year, which was really good, and we raced against a very, very good team,” Morton said. “All of our handoffs went really smoothly.”
In the hurdles, Pittman placed fourth in the 300 in 47.55 and eighth in the 100 in 16.48.
“I always thought I’d place in the (100s) but they aren’t exactly my race but I placed and there are ways to improve,” Pittman said. “I really, really enjoy the 300s — those are the ones I like to work at the most.”
In the field events, sophomore Mia Rust placed fifth in the shot put with a mark of 37 feet, 7 inches. Senior Sadiemay Gullberg was eighth in the discus with a throw of 111-2. In the pole vault, sophomore Amey McDaniel tied for seventh by clearing 8-6. Senior McKenzie Begley also cleared 8-6 but ended up 10th.
Sweet Home’s 4x100 relay of Torree Hawken, Jessy Hart, Zoe James and Kate Hawken took fifth in 51.07, while the same foursome was ninth in the 4x400 in 4:13.40.
Hart was seventh in the 400 in 1:00.66.
In the boys meet, Sweet Home finished fourth, thanks to a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay, the last event of the meet.
The team of Casey Tow, Noah Dinsfriend, Lance Hanson and Tristan Calkins finished with a 3:26.45, a little over a second behind Gladtsone (3:25.06.)
The same foursome finished fifth in the 4x100 relay in 44.71.
After coming up so short of a state title in the 110 hurdles, Dinsfriend crossed the line first in the 300 hurdles, winning in 40.21.
“Yesterday I hit my PR and I was really hoping to beat that again today but it was still good to come home with first,” Dinsfriend said.
Dinsfriend had to settle for second in the 110 hurdles in 15.84, losing to Philomath’s Trevin Del Nero by just 2 hundredths of a second.
“I did not know that I won,” Del Nero said. “It was pretty surprising that I had won.”
Del Nero had an interesting spring with a personal-best time nearly 1.5 seconds faster than last season in the 110s. He came in with a 15.82 in the finals with Dinsfriend second at 15.84.
“This race today was a weird one because it mostly came down to technique,” Del Nero said. “Not a lot of speed in today’s final.”
Sweet Home's Tow was second in the 400, finishing in 50.66 just behind Sisters’ Brody Anderson, who won in 50.45.
“The back stretch was a little bit slow for me and I was gaining at the end but Brody ran a heck of a race,” Tow said. “They kinda had a slow heat in prelims and ours was a little bit faster so he didn’t get the greatest seed. But he did a heck of a job and I did the best I could.”
Sweet Home’s Calkins was second in the long jump with a 21-7¼.
Philomath sophomore Grant Hellesto placed sixth in the 800 with a time of 1:59.79.
3A boys
Santiam Christian senior Brennan Sorah wrapped up his prep career with second in both the 300 hurdles in 40.23 and the 110 hurdles in 15.57 in the 3A boys meet.
“I put my all into it but I could’ve been a little bit more conditioned,” Sorah said. “Obviously it’s the end of my high school career so it’s kinda sad, but I’m satisfied with my PRs and stuff.”
In the 110 hurdles, Sorah finished just over three-tenths of a second behind Amity’s Jonathan Mather.
“The start of the race was pretty good then I lost one foot and hit a hurdle,” he said. “The rest went downhill from there, but I can’t do much about that.”
In the high jump, Santiam Christian’s Ian Smith finished in a three-way tie for second with a mark of 6-1. Scio’s Garrett Workinger finished in a tie for seventh with a 5-8.
Scio’s Luke Jones took second in the 800, clocking a 2:03.57. Teammate Ray Bennett was eighth in 2:06.69 and Santiam Christian’s Garrett Cowan was 11th in 2:07.35. Emmett Klaus, from Burns, won in 1:59.45
Santiam Christian’s 4x100 team of Sorah, Marcus Fullbright, Chase Groome and Josh Judd finished third in 44.71, while Scio (Bryce West, Caleb Shockey, Kobe Lefeber, Kade Mask) was 10th in 45.36.
Shockey placed third in the 100, running an 11.56.
On Friday, Scio’s Riley Zimmerman was ninth in the javelin with a 147-10.
3A girls
Harrisburg’s Hope Bucher placed fourth in the 3A girls discus with a mark of 114-5. Santiam Christian’s Emily Bourne was eighth in the event with a 100-11.
Scio’s Laurel Otto was seventh in the 100 hurdles, finishing in 17.36.