The Philomath High girls are poised to bring home a state team trophy for a second straight season after a string of strong performances at the Oregon West Conference district meet.
The Warriors have seven entries that are among the top three season-best 4A results in their respective events entering this week’s state meet at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham.
That has the team in third in a form chart using the season’s best times and marks. Hidden Valley is a heavy favorite in the chart with 98 points, trailed by North Valley (64.5) and Philomath (63.7). Sweet Home is projected for three points.
Philomath was third at state as a team last season. The top four teams get trophies.
Juniors Hannah Hernandez (1,500, 3,000 meters) and Maggie Ross (100, 200) are seeded third in each of their events based on season results.
Ross joins Hannah Bovbjerg, Melia Morton and Alivia Pittman on the second-seeded 4x100 relay. Bovbjerg, Hernandez, Ross and Morton make up the top-seeded 4x400 relay. The Warriors won both relays at state in 2018.
Morton is seeded fourth in the 400 and tied for sixth in the long jump. Amey McDaniel is seeded fifth in the pole vault.
Sweet Home’s Jessy Hart is seeded sixth in the 400. The sophomore is part of the Huskies’ two relays that qualified, along with Torree Hawken, Zoe James and Kate Hawken.
4A boys
Sweet Home looks to be in contention for a team trophy if the Huskies can compete at the same level they did in the regular season.
Sweet Home is fifth in the form chart but less than five points behind third-place Sisters. Newport is a strong favorite with Mazama in second.
Huskies junior Casey Tow is seeded second in the 400 based on season-best results, as is Sweet Home’s 4x400 relay of Tow, Noah Dinsfriend, Lance Hanson and Tristan Calkins.
Calkins has the season’s second-best long jump mark. Dinsfriend is seeded first in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles.
Philomath has four athletes with top-three marks for the season.
Travis Del Nero is seeded second in the 110 hurdles. Pole vaulters Connor Kutzler and Jeremy Schaffer are tied for second. Kane Rust is third in the shot put.
3A boys
The 3A meet is being held in conjunction with the 4A meet at Mount Hood.
Santiam Christian’s Brennan Sorah is a contender in both hurdles races, seeded second in the 300 and third in the 110.
He also runs a leg on the Eagles’ 4x100 third-seeded 4x100 relay that also includes Marcus Fullbright, Chase Groome and Josh Judd. Scio’s fifth-seeded entry is Bryce West, Caleb Shockey, Kobe Lefeber and Kade Mask. Shockey is also entered in the 100.
Santiam Christian’s Ian Smith is tied for the third-best high jump mark of the season. Scio’s Luke Jones is seeded fourth in the 800 and teammate Riley Zimmerman is seeded sixth in the javelin.
3A girls
Santiam Christian’s Emily Bourne is tied for the second-best high jump mark of the season at 5-2, just an inch back of leader Morgan Harrison of Vale.
Harrisburg’s Hope Bucher is seeded fourth and Bourne sixth in the discus.