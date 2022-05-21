5A track and field: McKee, Crescent Valley girls win state title by one point

EUGENE — Crescent Valley High coach Tyler Bushnell wouldn’t let his athletes do the math to calculate how many points the Raiders needed in Saturday’s meet-ending 4x400-meter relay to get past conference rival North Salem to for a team championship.

It turned out that only a win in the relay, and the 10 points that came with it would do.

CV senior Ava McKee produced, just as she had all season, opening the anchor leg in the lead and not giving it up to push the Raiders to the 5A girls team title by one point at the OSAA track and field state meet at Hayward Field.

“I had something left, and in my last high school race I wanted to go out with a bang,” said McKee, who earlier won the 400 and 800, a rare double at a state meet. “With such a small team that we’re able to do it, it makes me so proud. Everybody on the team, everybody did their part. Not much slacking.”

CV won the relay in 4 minutes, 9.86 seconds. McKee was joined on the relay by Mariana Lomonaco, Sasha Kelly and Ellie Quintana.

McKee won the 400 in 58.86, taking the lead on the backstretch and then stretching out her lead. In the 800, she found another gear to open the second of two laps and extended her lead the rest of the way.

West Albany’s Haley Blaine was second in the 800 (2:21.17) after earlier taking the lead on the final lap in the 1,500 and holding on for the win in 4:46.07).

“It was a lot different than I expected,” Blaine said of the 1,500, which included a slower pace than anticipated early and included lots of passing among the lead pack in the first two-plus trips around the oval.

Blaine said she didn’t necessarily gain confidence from her district win in the event, which moved her into the top spot on the 5A season lost.

“Every race is a different race and they were such close race. Any one thing could have gone a totally different way and someone else could have won,” she said.

Blaine ended her day by running the anchor leg on the Bulldogs’ third-place 4x400 relay (4:13.19). West Madyson Hellem, Alexa McGowan and Emalie Lindberg carried the baton before it went to Blaine).

CV’s Emily Wisniewski, whom Blaine came back to beat in the district 1,500 final, was third (4:47.18) Saturday.

Quintana was fourth in the 800 (2:22.19) and sixth in the 1,500 (4:51.8). Corvallis’ Kate Middleton was fifth in the 800 (2:22.36, PR) and teammate Madeline Nason was eighth in the 1,500 (4:53.4).

Corvallis senior Sydney Soskis had a big day in representing the Spartans for a final time.

She began her day by joining Olivia Bannister, Gwendolyn Irvin and Taylor Brasfield on the winning 4x100 relay, as Brasfield crossed the line in 50.22, edging Thurston by .007 seconds.

Soskis, the second leg, had runners ahead of her when she took the baton.

“I definitely knew I had to make up ground. Once I handed it off to our third leg she really held it then our fourth leg held it as well,” she said.

Soskis was then second in the 100 (12.52) and 200 (personal-best 25.69).

She said she was happy with her individual results, finishing .01 seconds off her 100 PR then running in the 25-second range for the second straight day, and the only two times in her career.

But what she enjoyed most was the relay.

“I was so excited, because if I wanted to get first place it would be that one,” Soskis said. “The 4x1 is my favorite event, and it’s so cool to do it with a team and have us all win. It was awesome.”

Lomonaco was seventh in the 100 (12.87) and eighth in the 200 (27.06, PR). Brasfield was seventh in the 200 (27.03, PR).

Crescent Valley’s 4x100 relay team of Greta Koegler, Marla Linvog, McKee and Lomonaco was 11th (52.22).

Lebanon’s Teagen Cornell was seventh (33-2¾) and Taryn Cornell ninth (32-5½) in the shot put. Corvallis’ Kaia Anspacher tied for 10th in the pole vault (8-6).

5A boys

Lebanon junior Jackson Parrish got the nerves of competing at the relatively new venue for the first time out of the way Friday while finishing fourth in the long jump.

He followed that with third place in Saturday’s triple jump at 43-3¼, just off his personal best.

“Just glad to be here. Great day. Awesome to jump at Hayward. A great experience,” Parrish said. “It was really useful to be here yesterday because those (nerves) were definitely big.”

Crescent Valley’s Mason Martin was seventh (41-8¼) and West Albany’s Jordan Stewart ninth (41-2).

Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake was fourth in the 800 in a personal-best 1:57.48.

“I’m feeling real happy. That was a fun race. I really enjoy pushing the pace and following these boys,” said Blake, who was earlier eighth in the 1,500 (4:05.1). “That 15 was tough. It definitely wasn’t the race I expected, and the outcome was what happened and I’ll take it and just move on and keep working.”

Motivated by his success, Blake has his eyes forward.

“After all that’s happened this year, I’m definitely super happy with how it’s gone and I’m real excited to see how much faster I can go and how much more I can do,” he said.

Teammate Henry Coughlan was seventh (4:04.74) and South Albany’s Logan Parker 13th (4:10.19) in the 1,500. South’s Matthew Resnik was eighth in the 800 (2:01.3).

CV’s Tate Herber was fifth (6-0) and South Albany’s Camren Thompson 10th (5-10, PR) in the high jump. CV’s Ty Abernathy was seventh in the pole vault (12-0).

West Albany’s Garrett Lee (41.40, PR) was fourth and South Albany’s Draven Wilborn (42.07) sixth in the 300 hurdles. Wilborn was also sixth in the 110 hurdles (17.69).

Lebanon’s Caleb Christner was fifth in the 200 (22.46) and sixth in the 400 (51.36) with a pair of personal bests.

Crescent Valley’s 4x400 relay of Kahlil Holavarri, Coughlan, Blake and Ty Abernathy was sixth (3:29.92); 11. Corvallis (Linus O’Brien, Alden Lancaster, Truman Brasfield, Cole Fiegener) was 11th in 3:36.28.

Abernathy was seventh in the 400 (51.62) and pole vault (12-0).

Lebanon’s Brayden Currey was 12th in the javelin (143-7).

