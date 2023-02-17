West Albany’s Conner Dickerson and Crescent Valley’s Keller Evans led their teams to a combined four top times Friday in the 5A boys preliminaries at the OSAA swimming state meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

Dickerson finished first in the 100-yard freestyle in 47.69 seconds and Evans second in 49.65. Dickerson was second (22.08) and Evans third (22.79) in the 50 freestyle)

Dickerson swam the anchor leg of the Bulldogs’ meet-leading 200 freestyle relay (1:32.58), while Evans brought the Raiders home with the top times in the 200 medley relay (1:41.05) and 400 freestyle relay (3:21.31).

The top six in each preliminary event qualify for Saturday’s finals.

CV’s Emerson Gatherum was second (1:02.14) and West’s Kyle Milburn third (1:02.84) in the 100 breaststroke. Gatherum was also second in the 200 individual medley (2:01.35).

Dickerson and Milburn were both on West’s third-place 200 medley relay (1:44.2). Teammates Tyson Ames, Jace Huskey and Jordan Stadstad were also on two finals-qualifying relays.

Gatherum and teammates Nathan Hall and Andrew Hanson joined Evans on the Raiders’ two finals-qualifying relays.

Hanson was third in the 100 butterfly (52.36) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:48.21). Huskey was sixth in the 100 butterfly (55.27) and 50 freestyle (23.35).

Girls

Crescent Valley’s Mia Nappi and Mia Nappi had strong performances Friday to lead area competitors into Saturday’s 5A finals at the OSAA swimming state meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

Teglassy was first and Nappi second in the girls 100-yard breaststroke preliminaries, in 1 minutes, 2:83 seconds and 1:03.01, respectively. Both times will be in All-American consideration.

Teglassy was second in the 50 freestyle (23.57) and Nappi second in the 100 butterfly (57.63). Both had legs on the 200 medley relay (fourth, 1:53.03), Teglassy on the 200 freestyle relay (fourth, 1:45.18) and Nappi on the 400 freestyle relay (fourth, 3:43.13).

CV’s Vivi Criscione and Malia Dhakhwa and Lucy Reinhart all competed on two relays. Criscione qualified for the finals in the 500 freestyle (fifth, 5:09.21).

South Albany’s Jaclyn Young qualified for the finals in the 100 backstroke (fifth, 59.69) and 200 individual medley (sixth, 2:13.43).