West Albany High’s Conner Dickerson claimed two individual titles Saturday at the OSAA 5A state swimming championships at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

Dickerson won the boys 50 freestyle in 21.53 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 47.24.

He also swam a leg on the Bulldogs’ 200 freestyle relay team which took first place. He was joined on that relay by Kyle Milburn, Jake Stadstad and Jace Huskey.

Those results helped the Bulldogs to a third-place finish in the boys team race. Summit claimed the title with 69 points, Crescent Valley was second with 58 and West Albany was third with 51.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Raiders, who entered the meet as the defending 5A state champions, didn’t take home any individual titles in the boys meet, but did win two of the three relays. Nathan Hall, Emerson Gatherum, Andrew Hanson and Keller Evans combined to win the 200 medley relay in 1:39.84.

Those same four swimmers also won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:32.16.

Gatherum took second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:59.63. He was also third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.62.

Hanson was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly (51.42) and was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:45.34).

5A girls

Crescent Valley’s Viola Teglassy set a new 5A state meet record with her winning time of 1:02.51 in the 100 breaststroke. The senior also earned All-American status in the event.

Teglassy, who has committed to swim at the UNLV, also placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.80.

Teammate Mia Nappi was third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.96.

They helped the Raiders to a fourth-place finish in the girls team standings.

5A state swimming championships

Boys results

Team scores (Top 5 and local): 1. Summit 69, 2. Crescent Valley 58, 3. West Albany 51, 4. Parkrose 26, 5. Wilsonville 18, 15. Lebanon 1

200 medley relay: 1. Crescent Valley (Nathan Hall, Emerson Gatherum, Andrew Hanson, Keller Evans), 1:39.84; 3. West Albany (Tyson Ames, Kyle Milburn, Jace Huskey, Conner Dickerson), 1:41.97

200 freestyle: 4. Hanson, CV, 1:45.34; 6. Fraser Scott, WA, 1:51.62

200 individual medley: 2. Gatherum, CV, 1:59.63

50 freestyle: 1. Dickerson, WA, 21.53; 3. Evans, CV, 22.41; 5. Huskey, WA, 22.83

100 butterfly: 2. Hanson, CV, 51.42; 6. Huskey, WA, 54.83

100 freestyle: 1. Dickerson, WA, 47.24; 3. Evans, CV, 48.94

500 freestyle: 5. Hall, CV, 4:58.68; 6. Max Mikula, CV, 5:00.33

200 freestyle relay: 1. West Albany (Milburn, Jake Stadstad, Huskey, Dickerson), 1:30.65

100 backstroke: 5. Hall, CV, 56.96; 6. Pearson, Leb, 57.06

100 breaststroke: 3. Gatherum, CV, 1:01.62; 4. Milburn, WA, 1:01.8

400 freestyle relay: 1. Crescent Valley (Hanson, Gatherum, Hall, Evans), 3:17.13; 3. West Albany (Scott, Jake Ly, Ames, Stadstad), 3:32.16

Girls results

Team scores (Top 5 plus local): 1. Bend 67, 2. Mountain View 52, 3. Summit 49, 4. Crescent Valley 41, 5. Canby 36, 11. South Albany 3

200 medley relay: 3. Crescent Valley (Malia Dhakwa, Viola Teglassy, Mia Nappi, Sophia Bell), 1:52.97

200 individual medley: 6. Jaclyn Young, SA, 2:14.0

50 freestyle: 2. Teglassy, CV, 23.80

100 butterfly: 3. Nappi, CV, 57.96

500 freestyle: 5. Vivi Criscione, CV, 5:07.75

200 freestyle relay: 4. Crescent Valley (Criscione, Paisley Eveland, Lucy Reinhart, Teglassy), 1:43.43

100 backstroke: 5. Young, SA, 59.36

100 breaststroke: 1. Teglassy, CV, 1:02.51; 4. Nappi, CV, 1:03.54

400 freestyle relay: 4. Crescent Valley (Criscione, Dhakwa, Reinhart, Nappi), 3:43.88