5A girls basketball tournament: Tough fourth quarter sends Spartans to a quarterfinal loss

Shots that wouldn’t fall and a talented opposing player that was hard to slow down added up to a difficult finish in what had been a close battle Thursday afternoon for the Corvallis High girls basketball team.

The Spartans couldn’t make some shots that would normally go down for them. On the other end, Ridgeview’s Kyrah Daniels poured in 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Daniels’ efforts carried the fourth-seeded Ravens to a 53-43 win in an OSAA 5A quarterfinal at Gill Coliseum.

“(Number) Thirty couldn’t miss. We had a game plan for her. But she couldn’t miss and that was the difference,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said of Daniels, who had 24 points in the second half and 33 for the game on 13-of-22 shooting plus 13 rebounds. “If we go back and look at the film we’ll probably see she took a lot of the shots we wanted her to take. I think we hurt ourselves on the rebounding end. Normally we rebound well, and we didn’t do that.”

Ridgeview won the rebounding category 35-30 and both teams had 14 offensive boards.

Daniels is a 5-foot-11 junior wing who moved to the Redmond area from Australia and has now played nine games for the Ravens (20-6), who will take on ninth-seeded Crescent Valley after the Raiders knocked off top-seeded Willamette in Thursday’s first quarterfinal.

Taylor Brasfield had 14 points and six rebounds to lead the fifth-seeded Spartans (20-7), who will play Willamette in a consolation game at 9 a.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s fourth-place game.

Sevennah Van De Riet added 10 points and five rebounds, Elka Prechel eight points, three rebounds and three steals and Marlee Hammer four points and nine rebounds for Corvallis.

The goal now for the Spartans is to keep the season going two more days. They would be done with a loss Friday.

“It’s to turn around and play tomorrow, because we can’t let this loss make us lose again tomorrow,” Prechel said.

Ridgeview scored six straight points early in the fourth to lead 39-34 before Brasfield’s 3-pointer with 4:29 left got Corvallis back within two.

The Ravens came back with the next eight points as the Spartans’ offense dried up and turnovers took their toll. Daniels scored the last six of that stretch, and her short jumper in the key with two minutes to go made it 47-37.

Prechel clipped the run with a 3-pointer at the 1:44 mark, but from there the Corvallis shots wouldn’t fall until Ridgeview had built an 11-point lead in the final seconds.

“I think we were right there,” Miller said. “Sometimes the ball bounces a different way. It went out for us and in for them.”

Corvallis jumped out to a 7-3 lead behind five points from Van De Riet. Ridgeview scored the last seven of the first quarter to lead 10-7.

A Brasfield 3-pointer and Van De Riet’s follow of a teammate’s miss gave the Spartans a 16-12 lead. Ridgeview answered back with a 7-0 run to take the lead for good in the half.

Corvallis struggled offensively over the final four-plus minutes of the second, scoring just two points. A Brasfield layin with 14 seconds to halftime got the Spartans within one, and the Ravens led 20-18 at the break.

Corvallis went back in front for the first time since midway through the second quarter on Brasfield’s 3-pointer with 5:26 in the third to make it 23-22.

Prechel’s first points, which came on a 3-pointer for Corvallis' leading scorer on the season, put the Spartans ahead 26-24. A Holland Jensen 3 broke a tie, and Sydney Conklin’s layin with 1:06 left in the third tied the game heading to the fourth.

