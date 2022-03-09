5A boys basketball tournament: Raiders fall short in closing minutes of loss to Foxes

Crescent Valley High couldn’t walk away from Gill Coliseum on Wednesday feeling as though it didn’t have enough chances to pull out a win.

Getting past Silverton in the OSAA 5A boys basketball quarterfinal was well within reach for a team that has won many big games this season. But this time, the shots didn’t fall and the breaks didn’t go CV’s way.

A layup by Ryan Redman-Brown with 30 seconds left proved to be the game-winner as the Foxes held off the Mid-Willamette Conference rival Raiders 49-47 to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

In the final two minutes, CV missed two free throws, was off the mark on two shots that could have tied or taken the lead and also had two turnovers.

“I thought we created good opportunities for ourselves. A couple things we sure would have liked to have done better,” Raiders coach Mike Stair said. “Noah (Dewey) gets a good look late off an out-of-bounds play. Cooper (Wakefield) gets a great look at a 3. We did the things that we wanted to do and there were a few times where I felt like maybe I could have taken a timeout to set. But the kids did what we needed to do to be successful in that situation and didn’t execute and didn’t finish.”

The fifth-seeded Raiders (20-7) still have a shot at a fourth-place trophy and the best state tournament finish in school history. They’ll play eighth-seeded Ashland in a 9 a.m. Thursday consolation game, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s fourth-place game.

Silverton plays Redmond, which defeated Ashland 51-37 in the first quarterfinal of the day in a Friday semifinal.

On Wednesday, Neil Efimov fed Redman-Brown for a layup with 2:10 remaining to give fourth-seeded Silverton (22-5) a 47-45 advantage. CV’s Rocco McClave then missed two free throws, but after a defensive stop teammate Adam Temesgen drove for a game-tying basket with 48 seconds to go.

Redman-Brown’s go-ahead basket came on the next possession.

Wakefield then was just off on a 3-pointer, but teammate Jake Leibelt went to the floor, grabbed the rebound and was able to call timeout with the Foxes closing in.

Dewey then was short on a baby hook in front of the basket. Efimov was fouled but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity with 10 seconds left. On the other end, Wakefield drove the baseline but his pass ended up in the hands of Silverton’s Joseph Haugen.

But Haugen missed his 1-and-1 attempt and Leibelt took the rebound. After a timeout with 1.1 seconds left, Leibelt’s long inbounds pass was picked off by Redman-Brown.

“We definitely could have won that game,” Leibelt said. “I’m proud of how we played. But we’ll never get another shot at it.”

In a game that was tied after each of the first three quarters, Leibelt led the Raiders with 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Dewey added 10 points and six rebounds and Wakefield 10 points and three assists.

Redman-Brown and Jordan McCarty shared team-high scoring honors with 16 apiece for Silverton, which defeated Crescent Valley by six and seven points in two regular-season games.

CV won the rebounds 31-21 but had 20 turnovers to Silverton’s 10.

Crescent Valley couldn’t take advantage of Silverton’s slow start, as the Foxes were 2-of-10 shooting with three turnovers while forging a 5-5 tie. Dewey scored off a teammate’s miss and Wakefield got a steal and basket before Silverton scored the next four to knot the game after one quarter.

Two Leibelt 3-pointers in the opening four minutes of the second quarter pushed the Raiders to a 17-11 lead. A Wakefield 3 had CV ahead 23-18 before Silverton closed the half on a 7-2 over the final 2:10 to get the game back to even at 25-all.

Leibelt had nine points and Wakefield seven at the break to offset 14 by McCarty.

The Raiders scored the first seven points after halftime on a Dewey layup, Dewey’s drive and dish to Leibelt for a basket and a Wakefield 3-pointer off a Temesgen assist.

The Foxes climbed back in the game with the help of two Redman-Brown 3-pointers and took a 37-35 lead late in the period on an Efimov transition basket off a steal.

Leibelt found Dewey for a layin with seven seconds left in the quarter to tie it again.

Crescent Valley jumped ahead in the fourth much like it did in the third, scoring the first six points to regain the momentum.

David Marshall’s follow of a teammate’s miss, a Hogan Emigh 3-pointer and a Leibelt free throw put the Raiders ahead 43-37 with 6:02 left.

