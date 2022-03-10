5A boys basketball tournament: Crescent Valley season ends in loss to hot-shooting Ashland

Crescent Valley High had a choice to make Thursday morning.

The Raiders could put their defensive focus on Egan Shields, Ashland’s 6-foot-10 post, or place just a single defender on Shields and hope he didn’t have a monster game.

Well, CV’s pressure went inside, the Grizzles made some early 3-pointers and never really cooled off.

Ashland hit 12 3s in all, including 10 in the first half, and held off Crescent Valley 74-58 in a consolation game at the OSAA 5A boys basketball tournament at Gill Coliseum.

“We had to decide if we were going to double-down in the post or stay out and see if the post could beat us himself,” CV senior Cooper Wakefield said, noting that the ball went into Shields on several possessions in the opening minutes. “So we decided to double-down and let their shooters try to beat us and they just couldn’t miss.”

Eighth-seeded Ashland (16-10) had multiple options from beyond the arc. Five different players hit from deep, including Izzy Golden with three 3s. The Grizzles were 12 of 20 for the game.

Wakefield had 14 first-quarter points and 20 for the game to lead the fifth-seeded Raiders, who finished their season at 20-8. Jake Leibelt added 13 points and four rebounds and Noah Dewey 12 points and five assists as the seniors led the way in their final game.

Golden had 17 points for Ashland, which plays sixth-seeded Crater in the fourth-place game at 8 a.m. Saturday. Shields finished with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, three rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

Ashland led by 10 at halftime behind its hot 3-point shooting. The Grizzlies led by as many as 17 in the third before Crescent Valley made a run in the fourth.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

As the Raiders turned up the defensive pressure, Dewey’s emphatic one-handed dunk off a Rocco McClave steal capped a 6-0 run to close the gap to 10. Another 6-0 CV run later, including Wakefield’s fourth 3-pointer, made it a 10-point game again with 3:55 left.

But Crescent Valley would get no closer from there as Ashland made its final 12 free throws.

The Raiders fell behind 10-4, but Wakefield made sure his team stayed in the game. The senior guard scored 14 of CV’s 16 points the rest of the quarter, including two 3-pointers, to help the Raiders get back to even at 20-all.

CV went ahead in the second on a McClave layin off an inbounds pass from Leibelt and Leibelt’s transition basket off a steal.

But Ashland stayed hot from 3-point range, making its next two from deep to take the lead for good in the half. After Dewey’s three-point play with 5:19 in the period, the Grizzlies closed the half on an 11-2 run to lead 39-29.

Ashland made three more 3-pointers in that stretch and was 10 of 15 on 3s in the half. Crescent Valley was 3 of 10.

CV coach Mike Stair said there were some defensive breakdowns that allowed the Grizzlies to get more open than they needed to be, and a few other 3s came off second-chance opportunities.

“To their credit the kids stepped up and knocked down shots,” Stair said of the Grizzles. “I told our guys, if anybody in the state tournament goes 10 of 15 at the 3-point line in a half you’re going to be in trouble.”

Wakefield said his team’s four seniors (with David Marshall the fourth) were really close in that they all had the same goal.

“We all have a love for basketball and it’s hard not to be able to continue this,” he said.

That’s what I’m going to remember most, is we all wanted to win.”

Stair said with the pandemic a year of development was lost. He and his staff tried to focus on basics and developing chemistry. With this year’s team, he felt there was growth in terms of confidence and what the whole was trying to accomplish.

The Raiders played well early in the season, beating 5A semifinalists Redmond and Churchill.

It was a challenging year for Stair as a coach and provided growth as Stair said he had to offer a little more freedom and flexibility with not as much offensive structure as in the past, which was a positive in some situations.

The Raiders defeated 4A quarterfinalist Marshfield 75-41 in December at the Wilsonville tournament while making 15 3-pointers. Two Marshfield assistants were players at Southwestern Oregon Community College when Stair was an assistant there.

After the game, Stair got a bear hug from one of those former players, who said, “'I know you were going nuts on that sideline watching all those transition 3s,'” Stair recalled. “My comment back to him, just kind of jokingly, was, ‘I’ve evolved as a coach.’

“These guys challenged me, I think in a positive way as a coach to see the game a little bit differently and try to maximize what we had knowing our strengths, knowing our weaknesses and knowing we missed a year of organized basketball.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.