5A boys basketball tournament: Crescent Valley heads to Gill on a high note

Cooper Wakefield remembers going to Crescent Valley High games at the 5A boys basketball state tournament at Gill Coliseum as a middle-schooler and the excitement of being there.

Now a CV senior, Wakefield and his teammates get their chance, having accomplished one of their season goals. The fifth-seeded Raiders will play Mid-Willamette Conference rival and fourth-seeded Silverton in an OSAA state quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Gill.

“It’s kind of surreal because that’s what little me wanted to do and now I’m doing it,” Wakefield said. “It’s really fun.”

Crescent Valley (20-6) had a late-season bump with an unexpected loss at North Salem to close the regular season, moving the Raiders off the top spot in the OSAA rankings. But they responded with a solid effort in last Friday’s 68-57 win against visiting Scappoose to reach the quarterfinals.

After the loss to North Salem, which followed a home defeat to Silverton, CV coach Mike Stair told his team that it had the opportunity to follow up its lowest week of the season — and the first two-game losing streak for the Raiders — with its best.

It was a slow start to practice the night before the Scappoose game as the coaching staff implemented some new defensive strategies to throw at the Indians. But as the Raiders did some shooting, an area Stair said his team had not performed well in about a month, the coach began to see some confidence build.

That carried over into the game a day later, and Crescent Valley hit some big early shots that only grew that confidence more.

“I think we played loose tonight, and as a result of that we played with a little more poise,” said Stair, whose team hit nine 3-pointers, with three from Jake Leibelt and two apiece by Wakefield and Adam Temesgen.

The momentum created had Stair with that “here we go feeling,” something he had not experienced with his team in a few weeks.

“I don’t think I could ask for a better springboard into the state tournament than that,” he said.

A team meeting after the North Salem game had the group looking ahead and not in the past. The Raiders believe they’re now back on track.

“Just to realize we had our struggles, but at the end of the day we had our hardest fight ahead of us and those games didn’t matter,” Wakefield said of the previous losses. “Those games weren’t our biggest worry. We’re here now and looking forward is really exciting for us.”

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

OSAA seeds in parentheses

(8) Ashland vs. (1) Redmond, 1:30 p.m.

Ashland (15-9) is from the Midwestern League, which put four teams in the quarterfinals. Crater, Eagle Point and Churchill are the others. The Grizzlies went 3-3 against that trio. Redmond (20-5) lost 66-50 to Crescent Valley in Wilsonville in early December but has wins against 4A quarterfinalists Junction City and Philomath. The Panthers also have two wins against 6A Bend (15-11).

(5) Crescent Valley vs. (4) Silverton, 3:15 p.m.

The Raiders lost to the conference champion Foxes (21-5) twice, by six and seven points. CV beat Redmond, Churchill and 4A quarterfinalist Marshfield but lost by 10 to Wilsonville. Silverton has won 16 straight and its only in-state loss came against 6A West Salem back in December. Outside of CV, only South Albany gave the Foxes a close game in conference.

(6) Crater vs. (3) Wilsonville, 6:30 p.m.

Crater (21-5) went 3-3 versus the other Midwestern teams in the tournament, including close wins in the last two against Eagle Point and Churchill. The Comets’ other losses were to Willamette in league and 6A quarterfinalist South Medford. Wilsonville (24-2) beat Crescent Valley and Corvallis in December games. The Wildcats’ two losses came against LaSalle, the only Northwest Oregon Conference team to challenge them, and 6A West Salem.

(7) Eagle Point vs. (2) Churchill, 8:15 p.m.

Eagle Point (18-7) went 1-5 against the other Midwestern teams at Gill, the last three defeats by seven points or fewer. The Eagles also lost to Arcata (Calif.) and Willamette. Churchill (21-5), the Midwestern champion at 15-1, took its only loss against the other league foes in the tournament in its last meeting, by four points at Crater. The Lancers played a slew of 6A opponents in December and lost by 10 at Crescent Valley.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

