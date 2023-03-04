Crescent Valley pulled the upset Saturday night, knocking off second-seeded Churchill on the road in Eugene, 59-57 in overtime, to make a return trip to the 5A boys basketball state tournament at Gill Coliseum.

Churchill (22-4) had won seven straight games.

The 15th-seeded Raiders (15-11), who tied for fourth in the Mid-Willamette Conference, play seventh-seeded La Salle in a quarterfinal at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. La Salle defeated 10th-seeded Central 46-35.

Redmond 63, South Albany 53

Redmond used a 24-point turnaround in the middle two quarter to take control and hold off the visiting RedHawks in the round-of-16 game.

South, the 13 seed in the playoffs, led 14-11 after one quarter and by as many as 11 in the second after opening that period with six straight points. But the fourth-seeded Panthers closed within one at halftime and then completely turned the tide to lead by 13 after three quarters.

The RedHawks (14-10) got only as close as nine in the fourth.

Redmond (18-7) scored all of its 21 fourth-quarter points at the free-throw line.

South won nine of its final 10 regular-season games to qualify for the state playoffs.

Redmond plays fifth-seeded and league rival Mountain View in a quarterfinal.

Wilsonville 52, West Albany 34

Jeff Hunt and Brysen Kachel had eight points apiece for the 14th-seeded Bulldogs, who end their season with a road loss in the round of 16.

Austin Simmons added six points and Porter Kelley five points for West (16-10).

Third-seeded Wilsonville (21-5) plays 6 seed Woodburn in a quarterfinal.