5A, 4A track and field: Crescent Valley, Philomath girls to chase team titles

The 5A girls division of the OSAA track and field state meet might be more appropriately called the Mid-Willamette Conference Invitational when it’s all over.

With Crescent Valley and Corvallis as two of the major players, the Mid-Willamette could claim as many as three of the four 5A girls team trophies that will be awarded early Saturday evening at Hayward Field in Eugene.

In a form chart using season-best times and marks, Crescent Valley is the favorite to bring home the team title at the end of the two-day meet, which starts Friday. The form chart has the Raiders with 75.5 points, 17.5 better than conference rival North Salem and 34.5 ahead of Corvallis, the district meet champion and the team slated for fourth in the form chart.

Crescent Valley has four of the state meet’s top seeds when the season’s results are considered, led by Ava McKee’s top times in the 400 (58.76 seconds) and 800 (2:18.07) meters.

Teammate Emily Wisniewski is seeded first in the 3,000 (9:53.89) and second in the 1,500 (4:44.94), and CV’s Ellie Quintana is third in the 800 (2:20.71). With a team that includes McKee and Quintana, CV has the fastest 5A 4x400 relay time of the season (4:09.03).

The four fastest 5A girls 800 times of the season were ran in last Friday’s Mid-Willamette final. The classification’s top four 1,500 runners are also from the Mid-Willamette. In the 3,000, the MWC has four of the top five seeds in the state meet based on season-best times.

Corvallis’ Avery Nason is fourth (10:36.37) and West Albany’s Megumi Ludlow fifth (10:36.4) in the 3,000.

Crescent Valley also has Sierra Noss, who is seeded second in the discus (119-2) with her district win, and teammate Nicole Huang is fifth in the javelin (115-7).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

West Albany’s Haley Blaine is seeded first in the 1,500 (4:44.38) after beating Wisniewski in the district final. She’s also second in the 800 (2:18.21) and helped the Bulldogs run the No. 4 4x400 relay time (4:15.48) with a huge season best in taking second to CV in the district final.

Corvallis’ Sydney Soskis is seeded first in the 100 (12.51) and second in the 200 (26.38), third in the 4x100 (51.32) sixth in the long jump (16-8½)

Lebanon’s Teagen Cornell is seeded third (35-8) and Taryn Cornell fifth (33-10½) in the shot put.

The 3A, 2A and 1A classifications are competing Thursday and Friday, while 6A, 5A and 4A compete Friday and Saturday.

5A boys

Crescent Valley, picked for fifth in the 5A boys form chart, has all of the area teams’ top seeds in the state meet based on season-best results.

Mason Martin is third in the long jump (21-7½) and triple jump (43-11½). He was the district runner-up in both events. CV’s Tate Herber is tied for the second-best seed in the high jump (6-2).

Crescent Valley’s Ty Abernathy is seeded third in the 400 (50.65) and eighth in the pole vault (13-2).

CV’s Kanoa Blake, a double district winner, is seeded third in the 800 (1:59.38) and sixth in the 1,500 (4:01.17). Teammate Henry Coughlan is seeded third in the 3,000 (8:33.51) and seventh in the 1,500 (4:02.39).

The Mid-Willamette received countless wild-card entries, of which there were five in each event awarded statewide based on results in district meet finals to fill out state meet fields.

Among those entries was South Albany’s Draven Wilborn, who qualified for state with a district win in the 110 hurdles but will also go in the 300 hurdles, where he was third last week.

4A girls

Philomath will close out what has been an undefeated season sparked by a trio of freshmen.

A form chart using season-best times and marks has the Warriors second, just seven points back of Marist Catholic.

Freshman Janice Hellesto is seeded first in the 400 (59.42) and third in the 200 (26.26) based on season-best results. Natalie Dunn is seeded second in the 400 (59.62), and fellow freshman Aneeka Steen is fifth in the triple jump (33-6½).

Philomath’s 4x400 relay (4:05.1) has the classification’s fastest time this spring, and the Warriors’ 4x100 relay has the No. 2 time. Morton and Hellesto run on both relays and Steen on the long relay.

Senior Sage Kramer will also be busy, as she’s seeded second in the javelin (117-4), fifth in the discus (109-6), and seventh in the shot put (33-9¾).

Ingrid Hellesto is second in 300 hurdles (47.20) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.27). Ellie Morton fifth in the high jump (4-11).

4A boys

Philomath looks to be in a battle for a top-four finish and a team trophy. The Warriors are tied with Junction City for fifth in the form chart scoring, 20.5 points back of projected champion Henley.

Brody Bushnell is seeded second in the 1,500 (4:05.57) and fourth in the 800 (1:58.95). Micah Matthews is second in the 100 hurdles (15.66) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (42.27). He’s also entered in the pole vault.

Ben Hernandez is seeded fourth in the 1,500 (4:10.46), and Mateo Candanoza is seeded fifth in the 3,000 (9:17.97) and sixth in the 1,500 (4:12.01).

Sweet Home’s Mason Lopez has the season’s third-best mark in the javelin (167-1).

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.