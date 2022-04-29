5A, 4A high school basketball: Philomath's Sage Kramer voted player of the year

Philomath High senior Sage Kramer was named the 4A girls basketball player of the year and three area players were selected to the 5A all-state first teams.

Kramer, who led the Warriors to the state title in March, was a unanimous selection for player of the year. Crescent Valley senior Noah Dewey was named to the 5A boys first team, while West Albany senior Lyndsay Bailey and Crescent Valley junior Gabby Bland made the 5A girls first team.

All-state awards were voted on by the state’s coaches and announced by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association

Philomath’s Ben Silva was voted the 4A girls coach of the year.

Churchill senior Samaje Morgan is the 5A boys player of the year and Wilsonville’s Chris Roche the coach of the year. Crescent Valley senior Jake Leibelt, Lebanon senior Henry Pointer and Corvallis senior Kellen Sullivan were named to the honorable mention.

Springfield sophomore Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam is the 5A girls player of the year, while Crescent Valley’s

Eric Gower was named coach of the year after leading the Raiders to the state title. Corvallis seniors Elka Prechel and Sevennah Van De Riet were honorable mention selections.

Stayton senior Jacob Axmaker is the 4A boys player of the year and Cascade’s Calvin Molan the coach of the year. Philomath’s Ty May made the second team, while fellow junior and teammate Cole Beardsley was named to the honorable mention.

Sweet Home junior Brooke Burke was voted to the 4A girls honorable mention.

