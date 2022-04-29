 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

5A, 4A high school basketball: Philomath's Sage Kramer voted player of the year

  • 0
Sage Kramer

Philomath's Sage Kramer (15) was voted the 4A girls basketball player of the year after leading the Warriors to the state title. Philomath's Ben Silva was named coach of the year.

 Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media

Philomath High senior Sage Kramer was named the 4A girls basketball player of the year and three area players were selected to the 5A all-state first teams.

Kramer, who led the Warriors to the state title in March, was a unanimous selection for player of the year. Crescent Valley senior Noah Dewey was named to the 5A boys first team, while West Albany senior Lyndsay Bailey and Crescent Valley junior Gabby Bland made the 5A girls first team.

All-state awards were voted on by the state’s coaches and announced by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association

Philomath’s Ben Silva was voted the 4A girls coach of the year.

Churchill senior Samaje Morgan is the 5A boys player of the year and Wilsonville’s Chris Roche the coach of the year. Crescent Valley senior Jake Leibelt, Lebanon senior Henry Pointer and Corvallis senior Kellen Sullivan were named to the honorable mention.

Springfield sophomore Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam is the 5A girls player of the year, while Crescent Valley’s

People are also reading…

Eric Gower was named coach of the year after leading the Raiders to the state title. Corvallis seniors Elka Prechel and Sevennah Van De Riet were honorable mention selections.

Stayton senior Jacob Axmaker is the 4A boys player of the year and Cascade’s Calvin Molan the coach of the year. Philomath’s Ty May made the second team, while fellow junior and teammate Cole Beardsley was named to the honorable mention.

Sweet Home junior Brooke Burke was voted to the 4A girls honorable mention.

All-state basketball teams

5A BOYS

Player of the year: Samaje Morgan, sr., Churchill

Coach of the year: Chris Roche, Wilsonville

First team

Samaje Morgan, sr., Churchill; Noah Dewey, sr., Churchill; Garrett Osborne, sr., Redmond; Nick Robertson, jr., La Salle; Neil Efimov, sr., Silverton

Second team

Maxim Wu, jr., Wilsonville; Logan Thebiay, sr., Wilsonville; Jordan McCarty, sr., Silverton; Evan Otten, jr., Redmond; Brennen Neyt, sr., Eagle Point

Honorable mention

Tate Broesder, sr., Crater; Hawthorne Lapierre, sr., Ashland; Skyler Schmidt, jr., Scappoose; Logan Law, jr., Milwaukie; Egan Shields, jr., Ashland; Henry Pointer, sr., Lebanon; Ryan Redman-Brown, sr., Silverton; Jake Leibelt, sr., Crescent Valley; Emanuel Romero, sr., Hood River Valley; Kaden Harris, jr., Milwaukie; Kellen Sullivan, sr., Corvallis

5A GIRLS

Player of the year: Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam, so., Springfield

Coach of the year: Eric Gower, Crescent Valley

First team

Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam, so., Springfield; Maddie Olma, sr., Putnam; Gabby Bland, jr., Crescent Valley; Jenna Albrecht, sr., Ridgeview; Lyndsay Bailey, sr., West Albany

Second team

Brynn Smith, fr., Willamette; Kyleigh Brown, so., Silverton; Cali Denson, sr., Milwaukie; Ella Wedin, jr., La Salle; JuJu Henderson, fr., Springfield

Honorable mention

McKenzie Hirsch, sr., Crater; Emma Bales, sr., Crook County; Karina Borgen, sr., Wilsonville; Victoria Nguyen, fr., Willamette; Mia Skoro, sr., La Salle; Katelynn Weaver, jr., Crook County; Paige Traeger, sr., Silverton; Elka Prechel, sr., Corvallis; Muriel Hoisington, sr., Pendleton; Sevennah Van De Riet, sr., Corvallis; Stella Scott, sr., Churchill; Emma McDonald, jr., Putnam; Marina Castaneda, so., Hood River Valley; Kyrah Daniels, jr., Ridgeview; Sadie Wendring, jr., Central

4A BOYS

Player of the year: Jacob Axmaker, sr., Stayton

Coach of the year: Calvin Molan, Cascade

First team

Jacob Axmaker, sr., Stayton; Cooper Gobel, sr., Banks; Mason Ainsworth, sr., Marshfield; Ever Sibony, sr., Seaside; Kaleb Burnett, jr., Junction City

Second team

Kellen Sande, sr., Cascade; Joe Fundak, sr., Corbett; Ty May, jr., Philomath; Ty Best, jr., Cascade; Devin Bell, sr., La Grande

Honorable mention

Eli Hayes, sr., Henley; Dom Ball, sr., Cascade; Cole Beardsley, jr., Philomath; Colby Evans sr., Junction City; Cash Corder, sr., Pierce Davidson, sr., Marshfield; Isaiah Jones, fr., Burns; Ben Mayo, jr., Banks; Charlie White, sr., Banks; Marshall Allen, sr., Tillamook; Owen Cheyne, jr., Henley; Lucas Franssen, sr., Marist; Blayne Boersma, jr., Henley

4A GIRLS

Player of the year: Sage Kramer, sr., Philomath (unanimous)

Coach of the year: Ben Silva, Philomath

First team

Sage Kramer, sr., Philomath; Skylar Willey, sr., Hidden Valley; Jozie Ramos, jr., Baker; Hanna Hopkins, jr., Gladstone; Ally Schimmel, so., Corbett; Gracie Arnold, sr., Cottage Grove

Second team

Madison Walker, jr., Banks; Ariel Tobiasson, sr., Cascade; Cienna Hartle, sr., Junction City; Rylan Davis, so., Madras; Shelby Bruney, fr., Astoria

Honorable mention

Teryn Powers, sr., Hidden Valley; Paige Doerr, jr., Marist; Annie Campos, so., Henley; Rylee Elms, jr., Baker; Brooke Burke, jr., Sweet Home; Kenna Coleman, sr., Cascade; Ella Baley, jr., Mazama; Faith Marshall, jr., Junction City; Charlie Dea, sr., Marshfield; Lilly Taylor, sr., Seaside; Emma Leber, sr., McLoughlin; Aria Kent, sr., Woodburn; Bubie Burge, sr., Molalla; Miley Mitchell, sr., Stayton; Ella Trecker, sr., Valley Catholic

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News