5A, 4A high school basketball: Philomath's Sage Kramer voted player of the year

All-state basketball teams
5A BOYS
Player of the year: Samaje Morgan, sr., Churchill
Coach of the year: Chris Roche, Wilsonville
First team
Samaje Morgan, sr., Churchill; Noah Dewey, sr., Churchill; Garrett Osborne, sr., Redmond; Nick Robertson, jr., La Salle; Neil Efimov, sr., Silverton
Second team
Maxim Wu, jr., Wilsonville; Logan Thebiay, sr., Wilsonville; Jordan McCarty, sr., Silverton; Evan Otten, jr., Redmond; Brennen Neyt, sr., Eagle Point
Honorable mention
Tate Broesder, sr., Crater; Hawthorne Lapierre, sr., Ashland; Skyler Schmidt, jr., Scappoose; Logan Law, jr., Milwaukie; Egan Shields, jr., Ashland; Henry Pointer, sr., Lebanon; Ryan Redman-Brown, sr., Silverton; Jake Leibelt, sr., Crescent Valley; Emanuel Romero, sr., Hood River Valley; Kaden Harris, jr., Milwaukie; Kellen Sullivan, sr., Corvallis
5A GIRLS
Player of the year: Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam, so., Springfield
Coach of the year: Eric Gower, Crescent Valley
First team
Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam, so., Springfield; Maddie Olma, sr., Putnam; Gabby Bland, jr., Crescent Valley; Jenna Albrecht, sr., Ridgeview; Lyndsay Bailey, sr., West Albany
Second team
Brynn Smith, fr., Willamette; Kyleigh Brown, so., Silverton; Cali Denson, sr., Milwaukie; Ella Wedin, jr., La Salle; JuJu Henderson, fr., Springfield
Honorable mention
McKenzie Hirsch, sr., Crater; Emma Bales, sr., Crook County; Karina Borgen, sr., Wilsonville; Victoria Nguyen, fr., Willamette; Mia Skoro, sr., La Salle; Katelynn Weaver, jr., Crook County; Paige Traeger, sr., Silverton; Elka Prechel, sr., Corvallis; Muriel Hoisington, sr., Pendleton; Sevennah Van De Riet, sr., Corvallis; Stella Scott, sr., Churchill; Emma McDonald, jr., Putnam; Marina Castaneda, so., Hood River Valley; Kyrah Daniels, jr., Ridgeview; Sadie Wendring, jr., Central
4A BOYS
Player of the year: Jacob Axmaker, sr., Stayton
Coach of the year: Calvin Molan, Cascade
First team
Jacob Axmaker, sr., Stayton; Cooper Gobel, sr., Banks; Mason Ainsworth, sr., Marshfield; Ever Sibony, sr., Seaside; Kaleb Burnett, jr., Junction City
Second team
Kellen Sande, sr., Cascade; Joe Fundak, sr., Corbett; Ty May, jr., Philomath; Ty Best, jr., Cascade; Devin Bell, sr., La Grande
Honorable mention
Eli Hayes, sr., Henley; Dom Ball, sr., Cascade; Cole Beardsley, jr., Philomath; Colby Evans sr., Junction City; Cash Corder, sr., Pierce Davidson, sr., Marshfield; Isaiah Jones, fr., Burns; Ben Mayo, jr., Banks; Charlie White, sr., Banks; Marshall Allen, sr., Tillamook; Owen Cheyne, jr., Henley; Lucas Franssen, sr., Marist; Blayne Boersma, jr., Henley
4A GIRLS
Player of the year: Sage Kramer, sr., Philomath (unanimous)
Coach of the year: Ben Silva, Philomath
First team
Sage Kramer, sr., Philomath; Skylar Willey, sr., Hidden Valley; Jozie Ramos, jr., Baker; Hanna Hopkins, jr., Gladstone; Ally Schimmel, so., Corbett; Gracie Arnold, sr., Cottage Grove
Second team
Madison Walker, jr., Banks; Ariel Tobiasson, sr., Cascade; Cienna Hartle, sr., Junction City; Rylan Davis, so., Madras; Shelby Bruney, fr., Astoria
Honorable mention
Teryn Powers, sr., Hidden Valley; Paige Doerr, jr., Marist; Annie Campos, so., Henley; Rylee Elms, jr., Baker; Brooke Burke, jr., Sweet Home; Kenna Coleman, sr., Cascade; Ella Baley, jr., Mazama; Faith Marshall, jr., Junction City; Charlie Dea, sr., Marshfield; Lilly Taylor, sr., Seaside; Emma Leber, sr., McLoughlin; Aria Kent, sr., Woodburn; Bubie Burge, sr., Molalla; Miley Mitchell, sr., Stayton; Ella Trecker, sr., Valley Catholic