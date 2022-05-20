5A, 4A girls track and field: CV's Wisniewski, Philomath's Kramer win state titles

EUGENE — Emily Wisniewski wasn’t sure how she would feel about competing in track and field this spring because she likes cross country so much more

But it’s worked out for the Crescent Valley High freshman.

Wisniewski ran from the front Friday morning and pulled away to win the 5A girls 3,000 meters at the OSAA state meet at Hayward Field.

Her winning time of 10 minutes, 3.76 seconds was about 10 seconds off her personal best (the 5A freshman all-time record), but it was fast enough to get the job done. Ashland’s Grace Yaconelli was second in 10:12.32.

Wisniewski and Yaconelli pulled away from North Salem’s Isabel Swain with about four laps remaining in the 7 ½-lap race, and from there Wisniewski steadily gained ground on Yaconelli.

“About a mile left I knew that I should start pushing so it didn’t come down to like a last-lap sprint,” Wisniewski said.

The 5A cross-country state champion last November, Wisniewski has been in a lot of big races in past nine months. Even so, the butterflies were still swirling as she toed the line as the favorite.

“I was nervous going into the race, but after the gun goes off it pretty much all goes away,” she said.

Madeline Nason of Corvallis was seventh (10:49.38) and Megumi Ludlow of West Albany 10th (11:04.07).

Wisniewski will go for the double in Friday’s 1,500 final. West Albany sophomore Haley Blaine edged Wisniewski at that distance at the district meet to take over the top spot on the 5A season list.

With all her success this spring, Wisniewski has grown to like running on the oval a little more.

“As it went I had fun with it. It’s been a pretty good season,” she said.

Corvallis senior Sydney Soskis also got her nerves out of the way early on a busy day, taking fifth in the long jump at 16-2¼.

“It’s nice to always get an event done early, and it’s early to prepare for the events later,” she said.

Soskis followed up the long jump with the second-fastest preliminary times in the 100 (12.79) and 200 (personal-best 25.65) to advance to Saturday’s finals.

At the district meet, Soskis won the 200 but was third in the 100, missing out on an automatic state-qualifying spot with a top-two finish in that event. But her time was good enough to earn a state berth.

“I’m really happy that I got in all of them. I really like running,” Soskis said before Friday’s preliminaries. “I’m happy I’m in both and it’s really awesome to run here at Hayward.”

West Albany’s Madyson Hellem was ninth in the long jump (15-8).

Crescent Valley’s Taelyn Bentley was fourth in the javelin with a personal-best 114-3.

Joining Soskis in qualifying for Saturday’s finals through the preliminaries were Crescent Valley’s Ava McKee in the 400 (59.34) and 800 (2:22.35), CV’s Mariana Lomonaco in the 100 (13.01) and 200 (26.99), Corvallis’ Isabel Amoth in the 100 hurdles (16.86), Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield in the 200 (26.99) and West Albany’s Haley Blaine (2:23.35), Corvallis’ Kate Middleton (2:23.12) and Ronja Soares (2:28.78) and CV’s Ellie Quintana (2:23.47) in the 800.

4A girls

Philomath senior Sage Kramer, the two-time 4A girls basketball player of the year who is going on to play collegiately in that sport, said the pressure of performing in big games on the court is similar to that in track, which she took up in 2021 as a junior.

“I’ve been in the situation before. I can handle that,” is what goes through her head, she said.

Kramer handled the pressure in Friday’s javelin final just fine, popping a personal-best toss of 120-7 to claim the state title.

All season, the right-handed Kramer has worked on planting her left foot and bringing her right arm through in her throwing motion.

“I think that finally came together at the same time. My arm was able to whip through and get the big throw,” Kramer said.

She was hoping that her training was leading to a big throw Friday, but she didn’t know.

“I was hoping so. I just wanted to be as prepared as possible and I was able to. Thank you, God,” Kramer said.

Philomath’s Ellie Morton was eighth in the high jump (4-8) and teammate Aneeka Steen was 11th in the long jump (14-6¾).

Qualifying for Saturday’s finals for Philomath were Janice Hellesto in the 200 (26.27) and 400 (59.35), Ingrid Hellesto in the 100 hurdles (16.99) and 300 hurdles (47.94) and Natalie Dunn in the 400 (1:00.42).

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

