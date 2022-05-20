5A, 4A boys track and field: CV's Martin finds success, second place in state long jump

EUGENE — Mason Martin considered himself a soccer player when he decided to go out for track and field as a junior last spring after some friends encouraged him to give it a try.

Martin’s focus was soccer, and he planned to join the track team just for fun.

His choice turned out to be a good one, as Friday the Crescent Valley High senior placed second in the 5A boys long jump at the OSAA track and field meet at Hayward Field.

“A year ago I wouldn’t have thought I would be in this spot,” said Martin, who competed in track in middle school but didn’t specialize on the jumps, as he has the past two seasons. “I never thought it would be my strong suit.”

Martin’s best jump Friday was 21 feet, 7¼ inches. Based on season-best results entering the meet, Martin improved his placement by one spot and was just a quarter-inch off his personal best set earlier in the season.

The success he’s found at the high school level has opened doors for college. Martin plans to attend BYU next year and walk on the track team.

Improving on a sixth-place district finish that was good enough to receive a wild-card state berth, Lebanon’s Jackson Parrish was fourth Friday at 20-11¾. Alden Lancaster of Corvallis was 11th (19-2).

In the 3,000 final, CV’s Henry Coughlan found Friday’s race different than other races of that distance.

“You’re not holding on and looking at 10 guys’ shoulders. You’re not leading, but you’re part of the lead pack,” he said.

Crater’s Tyler Gorze took charge from the start, leaving second up for grabs. Coughlan held on for as long as he could, finishing a few seconds off his personal best in fifth in

“With 600 to go I tried my best to go. But my legs were not great,” Coughlan said. “Definitely some positives. I didn’t PR, but that’s the fastest bell lap I’ve ran in a 3k. It felt good to feel like I could kick a little bit on the last lap.”

South Albany’s Zander Campbell was 12th in 9:15.01, improving his personal best by more than 19 seconds.

In the shot put, South Albany’s Jesse Bass was 10th (42-8¼) and Crescent Valley’s Nathan Gibbs was 11th (42-2¾).

Qualifying for Saturday’s finals out of the preliminaries were Crescent Valley’s Ty Abernathy (51.00) and Lebanon’s Caleb Christner (51.07) in the 400, South Albany’s Draven Wilborn in the 110 hurdles (16.21) and 300 hurdles (41.65), Garrett Lee (41.10) and Corvallis’ Truman Brasfield (42.73) in the 300 hurdles, Christner in the 200 (22.73), and CV’s Kanoa Blake (1:58.76) and South’s Matthew Resnik (2:01.62) in the 800.

4A boys

Philomath’s Mateo Candanoza was fourth in the 3,000 in a season-best 9:00.46. He had the fifth-best season mark coming into the meet, and his time Friday was less than a second off his PR.

Teammate Micah Matthews was 13th in the pole vault (11-6) and had the fastest time in 110 hurdles qualifying (15.73) to advance to Saturday’s final.

Philomath’s Brody Bushnell qualified for the 800 final (2:06.28).

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

