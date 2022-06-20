 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5A, 3A all-state softball: Lebanon's Trinity Holden is 5A player of the year

  • 0
Trinity Holden

Lebanon senior Trinity Holden is the 5A softball state player of the year.

 Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media

Lebanon High senior Trinity Holden has been named the 5A softball state player of the year, as voted on by the state’s coaches.

Holden, a catcher who has signed with Portland State, helped lead the Warriors to the state semifinals after sharing the Mid-Willamette Conference title with Dallas/Falls City.

She was joined on the all-state first team by sister Alivia Holden, a junior pitcher for Lebanon.

Pendleton senior Sauren Garton is the pitcher of the year, and the state champion Buckaroos’ Tim Cary is coach of the year.

Lebanon sophomore infielder Emma Sheets was selected to the second team. Third-team selections included Corvallis senior infielder Sydney Conklin and West Albany sophomore outfielder Serena Hattori.

Lebanon junior infielder Christine Berg made the honorable mention.

3A

Harrisburg/Mohawk had three first team all-state selections in senior catcher Sydney Grant, junior infielder

Aaliyah Gaboriault and senior infielder Natalie Vanderploeg.

Scio freshman pitcher Myleigh Cooper, Harrisburg sophomore pitcher Kaya Taylor, Santiam Christian senior infielder Alyssa Knox and Harrisburg senior outfielder Brooklyn Zurbuch all made the second team.

Area third-team selections were Santiam Christian sophomore pitcher Miranda Scovil, Harrisburg senior infielders Holli Hill and Jenna Traw, Harrisburg, Scio freshman outfielder Taryn Ramsay and Harrisburg senior utility Delaney Buzzard.

Yamhill-Carlton junior Lexiss Antle and Burns junior Merissa Medley are the co-players of the year, and Burns sophomore Ayla Davies is the pitcher of the year

Robert Medley of Burns is the coach of the year.

Softball all-state awards

5A

Player of the year: Trinity Holden, sr., Lebanon

Pitcher of the year: Sauren Garton, sr., Pendleton

Coach of the year: Tim Cary, Pendleton

First team

Pitchers: Sauren Garton, Pendleton; Maddie Erickson, Wilsonville; Alivia Holden, Lebanon

Catchers: Trinity Holden, Lebanon; Maddie Holly, Wilsonville

Infielders: Sydney Boren, Eagle Point; Shaylinn Rohde, Willamette; Gabby Heiken, Ashland; Faith Broadfoot, Pendleton; Natalie Adams, Wilsonville; Kaitlyn Brian, Central

Outfielders: Chloe Taber, Pendleton; Jocelyn Rush, Willamette; Jessica Nelson, Scappoose; Jocelyn Hanan, Eagle Point; Taylor Hadden, Wilsonville; Teaghan Reems, Ridgeview

Second team

Pitchers: Kadence Morrison, Dallas; Alexis Perez, Crater; Amy Jankowski, Churchill; Kennedy Abbas, The Dalles

Catchers: Lena Evans, Willamette; Peyton Foreman, Central

Infielders: Melanie Boatman, Pendleton; Ellie Austin, St. Helens; Taylor Kenworthy, Crater; Justina Semerikov, Silverton; Kailee Davis, Crater; Emma Sheets, Lebanon

Outfielders: Despina Seufalemua, The Dalles; Alyssa Kilbane, Crater; Sadie Decker, Thurston; Marin Bliss, Silverton; Jaden Samp, Pendleton

Designated player/utility: Glory Pistole, Ashland

Third team

Pitchers: Abby Standbury, Scappoose; Jessica Craknell, Putnam

Catchers: Zoie LeBreton, The Dalles; Lilli Reid, Crater

Infielders: Alisha Sharp, Putnam; McKenzee Peterson, Silverton; Sydney Conklin, Corvallis; Kaitlyn Ventris, Scappoose; Madi Godfrey, Ridgeview; Chloe Zajac, Dallas

Outfielders: Elsie Buczkowski, La Salle Prep; Serena Hattori, West Albany; Lucy Rose, Putnam

Designated player/utility: Cydney Brandt, St. Helens

Honorable mention

Pitcher: Kilby Johns, Ridgeview

Catcher: Mikala Marshall, Scappoose

Infielders: Tylee Cossitt, Crook County; Christine Berg, Lebanon; Shiloh Thompson, Putnam

Designated player/utility: Josie Jenness, Pendleton

3A

Co-players of the year: Lexiss Antle, jr., Yamhill-Carlton, and Merissa Medley, jr., Burns

Pitcher of the year: Ayla Davies, so., Burns

Coach of the year: Robert Medley, Burns

First team

Pitchers: Ayla Davies, so., Burns; Kati Slater, sr., Yamhill-Carlton; Violet Richardson, jr., South Umpqua, jr.

Catchers: Merissa Medley, jr., Burns; Montana Love, jr., South Umpqua; Sydney Grant, sr., Harrisburg

Infielders: Lexiss Antle, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Addie Gates, sr., Taft; Aaliyah Gaboriault, jr., Harrisburg; Natalie Vanderploeg, sr., Harrisburg; Torrin Richardson, sr., Douglas

Outfielders: Ashlyn Vey, jr., South Umpqua; Alyse Hurley, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Maddy Tuning, so., Yamhill-Carlton; Macey Temple, jr., Burns

Utility: Avyree Miethe, Warrenton, sr.

Second team

Pitchers: Myleigh Cooper, fr., Scio; Tatum Kelley, jr., South Umpqua; Kaya Taylor, so., Harrisburg

Catchers: Dorothy Adair, jr., Yamhill-Carlton, jr.; Lillie Brooks, fr., Dayton

Infielders: Kierra Bennett, jr., Douglas; Lacie Tiller, jr., Burns; Kya Ellis, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Kaydence Norton, so., South Umpqua; Alyssa Knox, sr., Santiam Christian; Sophie Moeller, Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, soph.

Outfielders: Brooklyn Zurbuch, sr., Harrisburg; Ava Gil, jr., Sutherlin; Chloe Peterson, sr., Taft; Gracie Mello, jr., Burns

Utility: Kylee Baumgartner, so., Vale

Third team

Pitchers: Miranda Scovil, so., Santiam Christian; Karley Bloxham, so., Pleasant Hill; Maddy Taylor, sr., Brookings-Harbor

Catchers: Nat Gates, jr., Taft; Alexis Jensen, sr., Blanchet Catholic

Infielders: Kylie Lindell, jr., Amity; Holli Hill, sr., Harrisburg; Cooper Nave, so., Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph; Jenna Traw, sr., Harrisburg; Jordan Crosby, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Lacey Makinson, sr., Rainier; Regan Rasmussen, so., Blanchet Catholic

Outfielders: Taryn Ramsay, fr., Scio; Chelsea McAllister, jr., Pleasant Hill; Anna Baumholtz, so., Dayton; Kacie Jacobs, so., Vale

Utility: Delaney Buzzard, sr., Harrisburg

Honorable mention

Pitchers: Liz Rowley, sr., Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph; Laney Deloe, so., Willamina

Catcher: Stella Hucka, sr., Pleasant Hill

Infielders: Haley Twyman, fr., South Umpqua; Olivia Coulter, sr., Taft; Shyanne Fenley, jr., Pleasant Hill; Erica McDonald, sr., Sutherlin; Aimee Meyers, so., Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph; Emmalee Melvin, sr., Rainier; Kami Koepnick, fr., Brookings-Harbor; Alexis Cleaver, sr., Vale; Kylie Campos, jr., Pleasant Hill

Utility: Ashley Radmer, sr., Sutherlin; Rilyn Kirkland, sr., Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph

