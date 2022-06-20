5A, 3A all-state softball: Lebanon's Trinity Holden is 5A player of the year

Lebanon High senior Trinity Holden has been named the 5A softball state player of the year, as voted on by the state’s coaches.

Holden, a catcher who has signed with Portland State, helped lead the Warriors to the state semifinals after sharing the Mid-Willamette Conference title with Dallas/Falls City.

She was joined on the all-state first team by sister Alivia Holden, a junior pitcher for Lebanon.

Pendleton senior Sauren Garton is the pitcher of the year, and the state champion Buckaroos’ Tim Cary is coach of the year.

Lebanon sophomore infielder Emma Sheets was selected to the second team. Third-team selections included Corvallis senior infielder Sydney Conklin and West Albany sophomore outfielder Serena Hattori.

Lebanon junior infielder Christine Berg made the honorable mention.

3A

Harrisburg/Mohawk had three first team all-state selections in senior catcher Sydney Grant, junior infielder

Aaliyah Gaboriault and senior infielder Natalie Vanderploeg.

Scio freshman pitcher Myleigh Cooper, Harrisburg sophomore pitcher Kaya Taylor, Santiam Christian senior infielder Alyssa Knox and Harrisburg senior outfielder Brooklyn Zurbuch all made the second team.

Area third-team selections were Santiam Christian sophomore pitcher Miranda Scovil, Harrisburg senior infielders Holli Hill and Jenna Traw, Harrisburg, Scio freshman outfielder Taryn Ramsay and Harrisburg senior utility Delaney Buzzard.

Yamhill-Carlton junior Lexiss Antle and Burns junior Merissa Medley are the co-players of the year, and Burns sophomore Ayla Davies is the pitcher of the year

Robert Medley of Burns is the coach of the year.

