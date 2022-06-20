5A, 3A all-state softball: Lebanon's Trinity Holden is 5A player of the year

Softball all-state awards
5A
Player of the year: Trinity Holden, sr., Lebanon
Pitcher of the year: Sauren Garton, sr., Pendleton
Coach of the year: Tim Cary, Pendleton
First team
Pitchers: Sauren Garton, Pendleton; Maddie Erickson, Wilsonville; Alivia Holden, Lebanon
Catchers: Trinity Holden, Lebanon; Maddie Holly, Wilsonville
Infielders: Sydney Boren, Eagle Point; Shaylinn Rohde, Willamette; Gabby Heiken, Ashland; Faith Broadfoot, Pendleton; Natalie Adams, Wilsonville; Kaitlyn Brian, Central
Outfielders: Chloe Taber, Pendleton; Jocelyn Rush, Willamette; Jessica Nelson, Scappoose; Jocelyn Hanan, Eagle Point; Taylor Hadden, Wilsonville; Teaghan Reems, Ridgeview
Second team
Pitchers: Kadence Morrison, Dallas; Alexis Perez, Crater; Amy Jankowski, Churchill; Kennedy Abbas, The Dalles
Catchers: Lena Evans, Willamette; Peyton Foreman, Central
Infielders: Melanie Boatman, Pendleton; Ellie Austin, St. Helens; Taylor Kenworthy, Crater; Justina Semerikov, Silverton; Kailee Davis, Crater; Emma Sheets, Lebanon
Outfielders: Despina Seufalemua, The Dalles; Alyssa Kilbane, Crater; Sadie Decker, Thurston; Marin Bliss, Silverton; Jaden Samp, Pendleton
Designated player/utility: Glory Pistole, Ashland
Third team
Pitchers: Abby Standbury, Scappoose; Jessica Craknell, Putnam
Catchers: Zoie LeBreton, The Dalles; Lilli Reid, Crater
Infielders: Alisha Sharp, Putnam; McKenzee Peterson, Silverton; Sydney Conklin, Corvallis; Kaitlyn Ventris, Scappoose; Madi Godfrey, Ridgeview; Chloe Zajac, Dallas
Outfielders: Elsie Buczkowski, La Salle Prep; Serena Hattori, West Albany; Lucy Rose, Putnam
Designated player/utility: Cydney Brandt, St. Helens
Honorable mention
Pitcher: Kilby Johns, Ridgeview
Catcher: Mikala Marshall, Scappoose
Infielders: Tylee Cossitt, Crook County; Christine Berg, Lebanon; Shiloh Thompson, Putnam
Designated player/utility: Josie Jenness, Pendleton
3A
Co-players of the year: Lexiss Antle, jr., Yamhill-Carlton, and Merissa Medley, jr., Burns
Pitcher of the year: Ayla Davies, so., Burns
Coach of the year: Robert Medley, Burns
First team
Pitchers: Ayla Davies, so., Burns; Kati Slater, sr., Yamhill-Carlton; Violet Richardson, jr., South Umpqua, jr.
Catchers: Merissa Medley, jr., Burns; Montana Love, jr., South Umpqua; Sydney Grant, sr., Harrisburg
Infielders: Lexiss Antle, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Addie Gates, sr., Taft; Aaliyah Gaboriault, jr., Harrisburg; Natalie Vanderploeg, sr., Harrisburg; Torrin Richardson, sr., Douglas
Outfielders: Ashlyn Vey, jr., South Umpqua; Alyse Hurley, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Maddy Tuning, so., Yamhill-Carlton; Macey Temple, jr., Burns
Utility: Avyree Miethe, Warrenton, sr.
Second team
Pitchers: Myleigh Cooper, fr., Scio; Tatum Kelley, jr., South Umpqua; Kaya Taylor, so., Harrisburg
Catchers: Dorothy Adair, jr., Yamhill-Carlton, jr.; Lillie Brooks, fr., Dayton
Infielders: Kierra Bennett, jr., Douglas; Lacie Tiller, jr., Burns; Kya Ellis, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Kaydence Norton, so., South Umpqua; Alyssa Knox, sr., Santiam Christian; Sophie Moeller, Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph, soph.
Outfielders: Brooklyn Zurbuch, sr., Harrisburg; Ava Gil, jr., Sutherlin; Chloe Peterson, sr., Taft; Gracie Mello, jr., Burns
Utility: Kylee Baumgartner, so., Vale
Third team
Pitchers: Miranda Scovil, so., Santiam Christian; Karley Bloxham, so., Pleasant Hill; Maddy Taylor, sr., Brookings-Harbor
Catchers: Nat Gates, jr., Taft; Alexis Jensen, sr., Blanchet Catholic
Infielders: Kylie Lindell, jr., Amity; Holli Hill, sr., Harrisburg; Cooper Nave, so., Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph; Jenna Traw, sr., Harrisburg; Jordan Crosby, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Lacey Makinson, sr., Rainier; Regan Rasmussen, so., Blanchet Catholic
Outfielders: Taryn Ramsay, fr., Scio; Chelsea McAllister, jr., Pleasant Hill; Anna Baumholtz, so., Dayton; Kacie Jacobs, so., Vale
Utility: Delaney Buzzard, sr., Harrisburg
Honorable mention
Pitchers: Liz Rowley, sr., Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph; Laney Deloe, so., Willamina
Catcher: Stella Hucka, sr., Pleasant Hill
Infielders: Haley Twyman, fr., South Umpqua; Olivia Coulter, sr., Taft; Shyanne Fenley, jr., Pleasant Hill; Erica McDonald, sr., Sutherlin; Aimee Meyers, so., Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph; Emmalee Melvin, sr., Rainier; Kami Koepnick, fr., Brookings-Harbor; Alexis Cleaver, sr., Vale; Kylie Campos, jr., Pleasant Hill
Utility: Ashley Radmer, sr., Sutherlin; Rilyn Kirkland, sr., Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph