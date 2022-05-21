4A track and field: Philomath girls run away with state team title

EUGENE — The wins, high placements and personal best just kept coming for the Philomath High girls track and field team Saturday.

It was as if one athlete didn’t want to let their teammates down, knowing that the Warriors were within reach of a state title.

Well, the Warriors got that blue trophy, maximizing efforts to finish first in the 4A division at the OSAA state meet at Hayward Field.

Philomath finished with 87 points, 18 points better than runner-up Marist Catholic.

“It’s so fun,” Warriors freshman Janice Hellesto said of being on a team with so much talent. “It’s interesting to see so many events all around, field events but also running, and just being able to support everyone in everything.”

Hellesto anchored the Warriors to a second-place finish and season-best time in the 4x100-meter relay (50.70 seconds) before winning the 400 in a personal-best 58.93, just ahead of fellow freshman Natalie Dunn (59.15, PR). Hellesto was also third in the 200 (26.17, PR).

She ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x400 relay (4:03.64) to cap off the Warriors’ record-setting season.

Hellesto was joined on the 4x100 relay by Ellie Morton, Dunn and Haviland Eves and on the 4x400 relay by Aneeka Steen, sister Ingrid Hellesto and Dunn.

Janice Hellesto called running with the lead in the 400 “terrifying.”

“I’m definitely more motivated by the fear of someone behind me than the motivation of getting someone in front of me,” she said. “So the fear factor kind of kicked in when I could see here in my peripheral vision. I just didn’t want her to get me.”

Philomath senior Sage Kramer, in just her second year in the sport, won Saturday’s shot put final with a toss of 35 feet, 7 inches, a personal best by nearly two feet that surprised her.

“I didn’t even know I had that in me. I was prepared, hoping I would put out a throw, hoping that would put me about 34. Then out of nowhere, 35-7,” said Kramer, who also won Friday’s javelin competition. “Then I was like, ‘gosh, I have a chance to win this thing.”

Kramer finished her day with a fourth-place finish in the discus (107-1).

Ingrid Hellesto made significant contributions to the team title in her individual events, placing second in the 300 hurdles (46.93) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.19) with two personal bests.

Steen was third (33-10¼) and teammate Jazz Choi (31-8½) in the triple jump. Philomath’s Melea Lattin was ninth in the 1,500 (5:10.47).

4A boys

Philomath junior Micah Matthews reached a goal he had since middle school by winning the 110 hurdles.

Matthews ran a clean race to win in 15.76. He’s found his way under 16 seconds in recent weeks and he credits improvements in what he called “critical aspects” such has his start and his form going over the hurdles.

“It’s been really, really run to figures things out and see things come together,” he said.

Matthews noted that he accidentally miss-set his blocks Saturday, but it still worked out all right for him.

Matthews placed second at state as an eighth-grader, which lit a fire under him.

“It was kind of that day that I decided I really want to win this event,” he said.

Marshfield won the team title with 57 points Philomath was seventh with 37.

Philomath’s Brody Bushnell was third in the 1,500 (4:06.29) and fourth in the 800 (1:58.86). Mateo Candanoza was fifth (4:08.75) in the 1,500, edging teammate Ben Hernandez (sixth, 4:08.79). Both set personal bests.

The Warriors’ 4x400 relay team of Nixon Mooney, Hernandez, Warwick Bushnell and Brody Bushnell was fifth (3:32.96).

Sweet Home’s Mason Lopez was fifth in the javelin (167-3, PR). Teammate Aiden Shamek was 11th in the triple jump (39-8). The Huskies’ 4x100 relay team of Connor Stevens, Dakota Seiber, Taevon James and Charles Crawford was 13th in 46.04.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

