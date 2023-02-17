Sweet Home freshman Breeza Rodriguez was a part of three top preliminary times Friday and four total finals qualifiers in the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls division at the OSAA swimming state meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

Rodriguez had the fastest time in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 3.76 seconds) and competed on Sweet Home’s 200 medley (1:59.6) and 200 freestyle (1:46.69), which recorded the top preliminary times, and the second-place 400 freestyle relays (3:58.69).

The top six in each preliminary event qualify for Saturday’s finals.

In other preliminary results, Sweet Home’s Kirsten Sautel was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.88) and teammate Payton Markell was third in the 100 backstroke (1:06.23) to also qualify for finals. Markell and Sautel swam on all three finals-qualifying relays, Daisy Lalonde on two and Alyssa Voight on one.

In the boys meet, Philomath’s Carrson Hirte qualified for finals in the 100 backstroke (fourth, 57.14) and 200 individual medley (fifth, 2:05.19).

Sweet Home’s RJ Abbott made it in the 100 breaststroke (fifth, 1:04.99) and 200 individual medley (sixth, 2:06.3) as did teammate Arman Marble in the 500 freestyle (sixth, 5:29.73).