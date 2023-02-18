Breeza Rodriguez and Kirsten Sautel each won an individual event and competed on a winning relay and two runner-up relays Saturday to lead Sweet Home to second place in the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls division of the OSAA swimming state championships at Tualatin Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

Rodriguez was first in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minutes, 3.94 seconds), while Sautel won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.22).

Both had legs on the winning 200 medley relay (1:57.12), the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:46.36) and the second-place 400 freestyle relay (3:56.92).

Peyton Markell was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.44) and was on the winning relay and the 200 freestyle relay with Rodriguez, Sautel and Daisy Lalonde. Markell competed on all three relays. Alyssa Voight had a leg on the 400 freestyle relay.

Catlin Gabel won the team title with 54 points, three better than Sweet Home.

Philomath’s Carrson Hirte was the top area placer in the boys meet, taking fourth in the 100 backstroke (55.65) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:05.17).

Sweet Home’s RJ Abbott was fifth in the 200 IM (2:04.88) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.0). Teammate Arman Marble was sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:36.25).

Catlin Gabel also won the boys team title. Sweet Home was 12th and Philomath 13th in the team standings.