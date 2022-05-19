3A, 2A track and field: Monroe's Laura Young comes back to win second discus title

EUGENE — Laura Young couldn’t match what was a record-setting day last week in the discus throw, but nonetheless the Monroe High senior added another state title to her collection.

Young made her best toss in the first round of finals Thursday, coming from behind to win the 2A girls competition at the OSAA track and field state meet at Hayward Field.

A heavy favorite to win a repeat discus title after a personal-best toss of 136 feet, 10 inches in last week’s district meet, Young found herself in second place at 112-2 after a preliminary round that included two fouls.

But she came through in the first of three throws in the finals with a mark of 115-8. Santiam’s Emma Longfellow led after preliminaries at 114-5 but wasn’t able to improve in finals.

“It wasn’t my personal best day, obviously," Young said. "There was a lot of nerves being at Hayward for the first time. But I’m glad that it ended up working out in my favor."

Young said she was still confident heading into finals because she had three throws left. But it was nervewracking waiting for the event to end as her competition still had attempts remaining.

“I was just thinking I’ve got to get a good throw. I have no choice, pretty much,” she said.

Young’s district-winning throw was an improvement of more than 13 feet and moved her to sixth on the 2A all-time list. It was a good day, as she also had another throw over her previous PR.

“I was so excited I almost cried,” she said. “My coach was like, ‘focus, focus,’ but I was so excited.”

Next up is Friday’s final in the shot put, where Young has the No. 2 2A all-time mark at 42-10.

That result came in 2021, but Young, who has two state titles in the event, said she’s prepared to improve on that.

“I’m feeling good about it. I think I’m ready,” she said.

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde continued what has been a standout freshman year with a second-place finish in the 3,000 meters in 10 minutes, 35.13 seconds, a personal best by more than 15 seconds. It was also a new school record, edging the previous mark set by Sydney Nichol by .07.

In cross country, Lalonde was the district champion and followed that with a third-place finish in the 3A/2A/1A race at the state meet.

“It’s so promising looking to the future and I have three more years. It’s so awesome,” Lalonde said.

Columbia Christian’s Makenna Houston set a new meet record in the win in 10:11.99.

Lalonde, who entered the race with the season’s second-best time, ran alone for most of the 7½ laps as the 12-athlete field spread out.

“I really like to stick behind whoever I can that has my pace then try to pass them on the last two laps. But it was a fun experience either way,” she said.

Monroe’s Ella Hinton was ninth (11:53.62, PR).

Lalonde enters Friday’s 1,500 final with a personal best of 5:00.19 and is hoping to break 4:50. Houston tops the 2A season list at 4:41.03.

Jefferson’s Baylie Campau tied for fourth in the high jump (4-10). Monroe’s Lainie Bateman was eighth in the long jump (14-1).

3A boys

Terek Logan knew he had a big jump in him in the pole vault final.

At last week’s district meet, the Harrisburg sophomore cleared 12-6 but forgot to push the pole back and it knocked the bar over, negating the clearance.

But Logan put it together Thursday, setting a PR at 12-3 then clearing 12-6 to edge Devon Kerr of La Pine.

“Everything just kind of clicked day,” Logan said, then detailed his district disappointment. “That was really hard for me, but I came into this meet I was confident. I really wanted to get over 12 foot. It happened and I was like all right, let’s see what we can get from here.”

Logan needed his clearance at 12-6 for the win because Kerr had the tiebreaker on fewer misses to that point. Logan said he slightly hit the bar on the way up, but not enough to knock it loose.

Logan had two teammates in the event. Moses Cain was fourth and Curtis Talmadge fifth, both with personal-best heights of 10-6. Scio’s Levi Forson was eighth (9-6).

Logan continued his big day with a third-place finish in the long jump (19-3¾). Scio’s Carson Geneser was second (19-7½). Geneser had his best jump in the fifth of six rounds. Riverdale’s Sam Veverka was the winner at 20-2¾.

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne went to the lead in the 3,000 final with a strong push but wasn’t able to hold on, taking second in a personal-best 8:58.57, a time he was pleased with.

Warrenton’s Zander Moha made the pass on the final lap and held on to win in 8:57.15.

“I felt good in that last 800, then getting outkicked at the end by a very good athlete. It was great race and I’m pretty happy with my place,” said Bourne, the 1,500 and 3,000 state champion in 2021. “I felt pretty strong in that last 400. Pushed pretty hard and I felt dead in that last 100 meters, but just trying to hold on with everything I had and just got outkicked at the end.”

3A girls

Scio’s Athena Lau was fifth in the 3,000 (11:46.85).

Santiam Christian’s Elise Linderman was sixth in the long jump (15-2¼) and eighth in the high jump (4-8). Teammate Bailey Kniebuehler was seventh in the javelin (97-6).

2A boys

Jefferson’s Elijah Stelly was eighth (19-4½) and Central Linn’s Jayden Holmes ninth (19-1½) in the long jump.

Jefferson’s Osbaldo Vasquez was 12th in the 3,000 (10:19.78) with a PR improvement of more than 20 seconds. Monroe’s Leonardo Mondragon was 12th in the shot put (34-6).

