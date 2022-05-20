3A, 2A girls track and field: Monroe's Laura Young adds to her state title collection

EUGENE — Laura Young doesn’t take winning state titles for granted.

The Monroe High senior won her first championship as a freshman in 2019 and took her fifth Friday, claiming the 2A girls shot put crown for a third time at the OSAA track and field meet at Hayward Field.

“It’s something that a lot of people don’t get. It feels good to finish on top,” Young, Thursday’s winner of the discus, said after winning the shot put with a toss of 40 feet even.

Young had some competition early from eventual runner-up Kylie Anderson of Glide, whom Young has faced several times as a league foe.

Anderson had the lead after the first of three preliminary throws and Young after the second. Anderson went back ahead in the third round before Young finished that round with what would be her winning throw. Anderson improved to 39-¾ on the last of three throws in the finals.

Young said she didn’t pay much attention to the back-and-forth results.

“I try to focus on competing against myself, honestly,” she said. “It is nice to have that competition. But sometimes it’s not there, so I feel like I need to focus on myself … and try to do my best.”

Young, headed to Idaho State next year for track and field, has the second-best 2A all-time mark with her 42-10 recorded in 2021 and was aiming for the 43-1 that is the No. 1 mark. But, she said, sometimes you don’t have your best day.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland was seventh in the shot put (32-10¼).

East Linn Christian freshman Daisy Lalonde came away with a second PR in as many days, taking third in the 1,500 (3:58.89) after a runner-up finish in Thursday’s 3,000 final.

I’m super glad I broke 5 (minutes),” Lalonde said, adding that she’s motivated after the success she’s had this year, which included a third-place cross-country state finish. “I’m really happy and super happy to keep going on and see what I can do. Oh, I’m running hard this summer.”

Central Linn’s Katja Griffith was ninth (5:23.25, PR).

Monroe’s Matilyn Richardson was sixth in the 400 (1:03.45, PR).

Central Linn’s 4x400 relay team of Ryleigh Nofziger, Katie Almasie, Gemma Rowland and Katja Griffith was seventh (4:36.05). The Cobras’ 4x100 team of Anna McDougal, Rosie Droback, Nofziger and Almasie was ninth in 53.60.

3A girls

Santiam Christian’s 4x100 relay team of Tayla Yost, Elise Linderman, Finnley Worden and Chloe Beck was fourth in 52.52. Scio (Emily Zamudio, Grace Mulvahill, Mariah Adams, Carrie Jones) was ninth in 54.02.

Adams was fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.92) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.44).

Yost was sixth (1:02.48, PR) and Harrisburg’s Rachel Harcus (1:04.57) eighth in the 400. Linderman was sixth in the triple jump (32-8, PR).

Santiam Christian’s 4x400 relay of Chloe Beck, Brinley Beam, Finnley Worden and Yost was sixth (4:30.21). Scio (Maddy Bockelman, Athena Lau, Carrie Jones, Adams) was ninth (4:31.22).

Beck was seventh in the 200 (28.02, PR).

Lau was ninth (5:21.7, PR) and Harrisburg’s Cadence Smith (5:38.2) 10th in the 1,500. Beam was 12th in the 800 (2:42.87).

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.