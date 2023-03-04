Addie Wolff had 17 points with five 3-pointers and six rebounds Saturday to help Central Linn defeat Monroe/Alsea 48-31 in the OSAA 2A girls basketball third-place game at Pendleton Convention Center.

Gemma Rowland added 11 points, eight rebound and five assists and Maya Rowland 11 points with three 3-pointers, seven rebounds and five steals for the second-seeded Cobras (28-2), who finished third for the second straight year.

Central Linn scored the game’s first 10 points and never trailed. The Cobras led 15-4 after one quarter, 32-11 at halftime and 39-19 through three quarters.

Emily Hull had 13 points and eight rebounds and Sarah Thompson six points and three rebounds for ninth-seeded Monroe/Alsea (20-11), which finished fifth.

3A

Maddie Fields had 14 points and seven rebounds in Santiam Christian’s 46-31 loss to Sutherlin in the third-place game at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Tayla Yost chipped in nine points, seven rebounds and five steals and Maddie Scariano five points and six rebounds for the fifth-seeded Eagles (24-6), who placed fifth.

Second-seeded Sutherlin (27-3) took the lead for good at 5-2 and never trailed. The Bulldogs led 15-5 after one quarter, 25-13 at halftime and 35-24 through three.