3A, 2A boys track and field: Christy, Ness, Bourne lead Santiam Christian to second

EUGENE — Jayden Christy had to respond in a hurry to some disappointment in Friday night’s 110-meter hurdles final.

The Santiam Christian junior didn’t have much choice. The high jump was immediately next on the schedule.

Christy bounced back in a big way from second place in the hurdles to win the 3A boys high jump at the OSAA track and field district meet at Hayward Field.

The efforts of Christy and his teammates pushed the Eagles to a second-place trophy with 70 points, 14 back of champion Catlin Gabel.

Christy competed through a knee injury suffered a few days earlier to match his high jump personal best at 6 feet, 2 inches. Harrisburg’s Terek Logan, Thursday’s pole vault winner, also matched his PR at the same height, but Christy came away with the victory due to fewer misses during the competition,

“I felt pretty good. I’ve been consistently jumping around 6 foot. To get 6-2 on a good day was nice,” Christy said.

Christy wasn’t clean over the hurdles, particularly near the end, which allowed Catlin Gabel’s Joshua Widdows to get and keep the advantage. Widdows finished in 15.27 and Christy in 16.03, far off his 15.44 PR.

“It was pretty sloppy going over the hurdles. Tried to keep up with that guy but just couldn’t,” Christy said.

SC’s Caden Trimmer was fifth (17.08).

Teammate Caleb Ness hasn’t had many 300 hurdles races this season where he had to play catch-up.

But that was the position he found himself with three barriers remaining and still trailing three or four competitors with the race winding down.

That’s all it took for Ness to switch gears, and he did it just in time to edge Nyssa’s Orin Stipe at the finish line to get the win in a personal-best 41.90. Stipe was second at 41.93.

“It went off fast in the beginning, faster than I was expecting. So I had a lot of ground to make up,” Ness said.

Ness started his day with a third-place finish in the javelin (146-10). He finished the day joining Colin Longballa, Jack David and Benjamin Bourne in a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:35.76).

Bourne was second in a 1,500 that was a tactical race that started at a pedestrian pace.

Bourne, a junior, finished in 4:15.08, a time nearly three seconds off his personal best. Bourne, also second in Thursday’s 3,000 final, was runner-up to Warrenton’s Zander Moha (4:13.37) for a second straight day.

“Just an odd race, but not too upset with second place,” Bourne said. “It went out a little slow and I felt like I was getting boxed in and couldn’t execute my plan. Just got to train and do better next year.”

Teammate Juan Andres Villo was 10th (4:31.99).

SC’s 4x100 relay team of Owen Gurney, Kellen Ness, Jeremy Ness and Trimmer was third in 45.79.

Harrisburg’s Britt Murray (119-5) was fifth and SC’s Tyler Ragan (106-6) eighth in the discus.

Scio’s Jace Martinelli was 10th in the triple jump (38-6½).

2A boys

East Linn Christian’s Aidan Morgan made a meteoric rise in the past 12 months to reach the top of the 110 hurdles mountain.

Morgan, who improved his personal best in the event by more than three seconds since last season, dominated Friday’s final to win in 15.75.

“Stoked. Last year I wasn’t even top 10. Now I’m in first,” he said. “I worked at it all summer. Just practiced and practiced and practiced until I got it.”

Morgan said what he improved most was his speed between the hurdles.

He injured his heel during the hurdles race and was only able to muster one attempt in the triple jump final. But that attempt (37-7¼) got him eighth place and a team point.

Central Linn’s Bren Schneiter was third in the triple jump (41-¼, PR). Morgan was also seventh in the 100 (11.83). Central Linn’s Jayden Holmes was third in the 200 (23.76, PR).

Monroe’s Nathaniel Young was fifth in the 800 (2:07.29, PR) and eight in the 1,500 (4:24, 92 PR). East Linn’s Heath Nichol was 11th in the 800 (2:13.24, PR).

Central Linn’s Bren Schneiter tied for 10th and East Linn’s Elliot Nofziger tied for 12th in the high jump, both at 5-8. Central Linn’s 4x400 relay team of Holmes, Ryan Rowland, Bren Schneiter and Coen Schneiter was 11th (3:47.74).

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

