PORTLAND — Luke Cheek got his second state title Friday night on what he hopes is a path to four.

The Harrisburg sophomore finished off a strong day with a second-round pin in the 3A 113-pound final to finish right where he wanted to in the OSAA wrestling state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Cheek had a tough time against Burns’ Thomas Winn earlier this season in a match he eventually won by fall after giving up an earlier takedown.

Cheek had a game plan Friday and it paid off.

“I wanted to be the first one to attack with that takedown early in the match and just break him, and that’s what I did,” Cheek said.

Cheek took a 2-0 lead with a first-round takedown and extended it to 8-0 on his way to an 11-1 victory.

The win helped the Eagles to a third-place team finish and a trophy.

Harrisburg finished with 156 points, 39 back of champion La Pine. Santiam Christian was eighth (77.5), Jefferson 22nd (17) and Scio 29th (6).

After Wednesday’s snow storm postponed the start of the state tournament, the 4A, 3A, 2A/1A and 4A/3A/2A/1A girls divisions were reduced from two days to one. The 6A, 5A and 6A/5A girls divisions will compete Saturday and Sunday.

Now that Cheek has his second title, it allows him to think about potentially winning three or four. He came away happy with his season, not just because he won but because he competed well against a schedule that was significantly more difficult than the one he faced as a freshman.

Harrisburg coach Desmond Bennett said Cheek was motivated by last year’s championship in a big way.

“We told him, you were two seconds away from being second place. You can’t rest on that,’” the coach said. “He worked his tail off. He did a lot of doubles. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He’s a gamer. He shows up.”

Freshman teammate Brody Buzzard got his chase for four started with a third-round pin of Lakeview’s Brayson Granger.

Despite a stellar season, Buzzard said he still surprised himself, especially in the title match.

“That was my dream, my goal to achieve and I got it done,” he said. “I’m going to keep working hard, putting in all that effort and hopefully we’ll get four.”

Central Linn senior Jacob Beauchamp finally got over the hump, winning the 2A/1A 160 title with an 8-4 decision versus Lucas Bischoff of Regis.

Beauchamp, who finished off an undefeated season, had to settle with the heartache of taking third at state as a sophomore and second as a junior. He was asked whether he had any doubts whether the title would ever come to fruition.

“I won’t admit it,” he said. “I can’t think like that. But yeah, a little bit.”

Beauchamp credits achieving his lifelong goal to “hard work. Thankfully I’ve got coaches and my dad, who never let me give up.”

Sweet Home freshman Bailey Chafin matched her sister Paige Chafin’s accomplishment of a 2022 state title with one of her own, pinning La Pine’s Jade Seymour in the first round of Friday’s 4A/3A/2A/1A girls 125 final.

Paige Chafin’s championship motivated her sister, who paid close attention to the tips Paige has given her since going off to college. Paige Chafin is a nationally ranked wrestler as a freshman at Eastern Oregon University.

Bailey Chafin said the two have good battles on the mat “Every time she comes and practices in the (Huskies’ wrestling) room. I’ll score one lucky takedown on her, but it’s always fun.”

Bailey Chafin has been wrestling for about seven years, and by about her second season she realized she could have a future in the sport because she was competing well in bigger tournaments and could hold her own with most of the boys.

“I just stuck with it because I loved it so much,” she said.

Bailey Chafin’s win helped Sweet Home tie for second in the team standings.

La Pine won the team title with 77 points, six ahead of the Huskies and Baker/Powder Valley. Harrisburg had four points and Central Linn three.

Sweet Home’s Kendra Jamison (105) and Alyssa Peterson (170) both finished second and teammate Zoey Erevia (120) was fourth.

Harrisburg senior Curtis Talmadge came up just short of the 3A 126 title for the second straight year, this time via a second-round pin against Kale Cornell of Burns.

Talmadge “won maybe five matches in middle school,” Bennett said, and wasn’t interested in cutting a few pounds during his first two years of high school to get down to 126, at the suggestion of his coach.

“Last year he turned the corner and flipped a switch,” Bennett said, adding that Talmadge is a leader by example and a great person. “Just maturity, growing up a little bit. It came out of nowhere last year. We had no expectations. He battled.”

Harrisburg’s Bryce Chilgren took a second loss to Siuslaw’s Mason Buss, this time 9-2 in the 3A 195 final, after losing 6-3 in the district final.

In other 3A competition, Harrisburg’s Nephi Heakin (145) and Santiam Christian’s Jared Mehlschau (182) were third and Harrisburg’s Landen Hecht (152) and Devin Martin (160) were fourth. Santiam Christian’s Sam Schmidgall (126), Kaden Haugen (132) and Caleb Ness (160) and Jefferson’s Gryffen Hamar (138) were each fifth, while Jefferson’s Andres Mendoza (106), Santiam Christian’s Kamran Ness (152) and Harrisburg’s Cooper Clark (220) were all sixth.

In 2A/1A, Central Linn’s Malachi Hansen (195) was third, and Monroe/Triangle Lake had fourth-place finishers in Tanner Dilworth (113) and Tobin Payne (182).