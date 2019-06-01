Michigan stayed undefeated in the Corvallis Regional with a 10-4 win against Cincinnati at Oregon State's Goss Stadium.
The Wolverines trailed 4-1 going into the sixth, but took the lead with five runs in the top of the inning.
Michigan took control with four more runs in the eighth.
Jordan Nwogu and Jimmy Kerr both homered for the Wolverines, who will play the winner of Sunday's game between Cincinnati and Creighton.
The Bearcats were led by Jace Mercer, who had three hits with a double and Eric Santiago, who had two hits with three RBIs.