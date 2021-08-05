Romero drives in five to power Knights to win

Kiko Romero drove in five runs on Wednesday night and the Corvallis Knights defeated Yakima Valley 6-2 to win their West Coast League series.

Romero clubbed a three-run homer in the sixth to erase a 2-0 deficit. He then added a two-run double in the seventh inning to send the Knights ahead 6-2, breaking the game open.

The Knights (32-9 WCL, 14-3 second half, 41-11 overall) captured the series, as they won the opener 7-1 on Tuesday night. Corvallis took a 3-2 lead in the season series with the Pippins, who clinched a playoff berth by winning the first half North Division championship.

Corvallis won the first-half South Division crown and has also earned a spot in the postseason. The Knights have advanced to the playoff all 14 seasons since relocating here from Gresham for the 2007 season.

Romero came up with two on and no outs in the sixth. After fouling off an attempted sacrifice, he crushed a 2-1 offering well over the scoreboard in right-center for his second homer in his last three games.

He punctuated the blast with an emphatic bat flip, delighting a Goss Stadium crowd of 1,419. He had all five Knights’ RBIs.