Knights take opener with Yakima
alert

Knights take opener with Yakima

Stock PIX: Knights scoreboard
Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis Knights used a strong pitching performance to handcuff Yakima Valley 7-1 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game West Coast League series at Goss Stadium.

Starter Ty Uber and relievers Jake Vargas and Brett Gilles combined on a three-hitter. Uber struck out seven, Vargas two and Gilles four in a dominating performance.

The Knights (31-9 WCL, 13-3 second half, 40-11 overall) trailed 1-0 after Uber started the game with two walks and a single. However, he escaped the jam allowing only one run, and then gave up just one more hit over the next four innings.

Vargas pitched two scoreless frames and Gilles was touched for one hit in the final two.

Kyler Stancato, Travis Bazzana, Nick Vogt and Spencer Scott all had two hits to pace a 14-hit attack. Jake Hoskins’ RBI double in the eighth was their lone extra-base hit.

Bazzana extended his hitting streak to 17 games against WCL opposition. He has 14 multi-hit games, is batting .533 (40 for 75) during the streak, and has raised his average 81 points to a WCL-best .449 over that span. His last hitless game was July 4 at Ridgefield.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. Gonzaga righty Nathan DeSchryver (1-1, 2.40) is the probable for Corvallis; Western Oregon righty Seth Kuykendall (3-2, 2.77) goes for the Pippins.

Washington State right-hander Grant Taylor (5-2, 3.29) is the probable starter for the Knights in Thursday’s 6:35 p.m. finale, opposed by Nevada righty Peyton Stumbo (1-1, 5.47).

The homestand concludes at 7 p.m. Friday with a Fireworks Night game with the Ridgefield Raptors. The Knights play at Ridgefield on Saturday and Sunday.

Corvallis 7, Yakima Valley 1

YAKIMA VALLEY;100;000;000;—;1;3;0

CORVALLIS;110;030;02x;—;7;14;2

Frieders, Robertson (7) and Carpentier; Uber, Vargas (6), Gilles (8) and Smith. WP: Uber. LP: Frieders. 2B: Hoskins (C).

Hits: Yakima Valley 3 (Olson 2, Jarrell); Corvallis 14 (Bazzana 2, Stancato 2, Vogt 2, Scott 2, Loveless, Nankil, Way, Romero, Smith, Hoskins).

RBIs: Yakima Valley 0; Corvallis 5 (Way, Stancato, Smith, Romero, Hoskins).

