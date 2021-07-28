Knights take opener against Walla Walla

Travis Bazzana was 3 for 4 on Tuesday to lead the Corvallis Knights to a 6-3 win over Walla Walla in the opener of their West Coast League series at Goss Stadium.

The WCL’s leading hitter at .425, Bazzana doubled, singled twice, scored three times and drove in two. A middle infielder from Sydney, Australia, he also leads the WCL with 57 base hits, and has a 69-point advantage over Portland’s Leo Mosby in the batting race.

The Knights (26-8 WCL, 8-2 second half, 33-10 overall) scored once in the first and added three more in the second, when Bazzana knocked in two with a double. A two-run single by catcher Tanner Smith gave the Knights an insurmountable 6-2 lead in the seventh.

Center fielder Kyler Stancato singled twice, doubled, stole two bases and drove in a run. Smith had three RBIs.

Knights starter Ethan Ross pitched into the sixth and left with a 4-0 lead after walking two Sweets with one out. They eventually scored, but relievers Jake Vargas, Chase Walter and Nathan DeSchryver combined to allow just three hits over the final 3⅔ innings.