The Corvallis Knights added two pitchers for the upcoming season on Tuesday.
The newest Knights are junior right-hander Kevin West of UC Riverside, and Newport High senior right-hander Jacob Dobmeier, a UC San Diego signee from Toledo.
West is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Martin Luther King High in Riverside, California. He is 0-2 with an 11.77 ERA in nine games this season, with 12 strikeouts in 13 innings.
He was 0-3 with a 5.64 ERA in nine games in 2018, with nine strikeouts in 22⅓ innings, and 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 13 games in 2017, with 18 strikeouts in 16⅔ innings. He was a three-year letterman at MLK.
Dobmeier is a 6-4, 220-pounder who also plays the infield. He had a 1.87 ERA in 12 pitching appearances in 2018, with 94 strikeouts in 63⅔ innings. He had a 17-strikeout game vs. Stayton and 12-strikeout games against Junction City and Scappoose.
He was the 2018 Oregon West Conference co-pitcher of the year, and a first-team all-conference selection. He was second-team 4A all-state in 2018 and a third-team all-state pick in 2017.
The Knights open the 2019 season on May 28 with the team’s eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium.