The Corvallis Knights have signed Cal State Fullerton pitcher Timothy Josten for the 2019 season. He is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound sophomore lefthander from Santa Clarita, California and played at West Ranch High.
Josten was 3-4 with a 4.14 ERA in 19 games this season, with 51 strikeouts in 67⅓ innings. Josten was 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 13 games in 2018, with 22 strikeouts in 26 innings.
Josten played three seasons at West Ranch and was named the Foothall League Pitcher of the Year in 2016 and 2017. He helped West Ranch win the league title and advance to the state semifinals as a senior.
The Knights open the 2019 season at 10 a.m. Tuesday with their eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium.