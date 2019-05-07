The Corvallis Knights have signed freshman pitcher/infielder Andrew Walling of Oregon State for the summer.
Walling is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound lefty from Longview, Washington, who starred at R.A. Long High. He will join OSU teammates Elliot Willy, Matthew Gretler and Jake Harvey on the Knights this summer.
He is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in six appearances for the Beavers heading into this weekend’s series at Oregon. He has three strikeouts in 6⅔ innings and has limited opposing batters to a .105 batting average.
He was a position player for the Cowlitz Black Bears in 2018 and hit .200 (9 for 45) in 14 games after recovering from arm surgery. He did not pitch last summer.
Walling was a four-year letterwinner in high school and earned all-conference honors his final three seasons. He was ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Washington his senior year.
The Knights open the 2019 season on May 28 with the team’s eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium.