The Corvallis Knights have signed Gonzaga redshirt junior pitcher Billy Dimlow for the 2019 season. Dimlow is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound right-hander from Sammamish, Washington, who played at Eastside Catholic High. He transferred to Gonzaga after two successful years at Division III Emory University in Atlanta.
Dimlow was 6-2 with a 1.09 ERA for Emory in 2017, with 83 strikeouts in 74 innings. He was the University Athletic Association co-pitcher of the year and ranked fourth nationally in ERA.
Dimlow was a four-year letterman at Eastside Catholic. He went 10-1 with a 1.69 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 66 innings as a senior and earned first-team all-Seattle Metro, all-Western Washington and all-state honors. He also earned all-Seattle Metro honors as a junior.
The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team’s eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium.