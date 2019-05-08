The Corvallis Knights have signed University of San Francisco catcher Chase Hodkinson for the 2019 season.
Hodkinson is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior switch-hitter from Melbourne, Australia. He played at the Vermont Secondary School in Australia and at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington, before enrolling at USF.
He is hitting .318 (14 for 44) in 27 games for the Dons this season, with no homers and seven RBIs. Hodkinson will be the second Australian on the 2019 roster, joining Perth native Brodie Vassalakis of Grand Canyon University.
Hodkinson hit a combined .286 (46 for 161) in 61 games at Lower Columbia in 2017 and 2018, with no homers and 33 RBIs. He was a second-team West Region all-star in 2017.