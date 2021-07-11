Knights rally to top AppleSox

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Reliever Drew Dowd got the final two outs with the bases loaded to preserve a 7-6 victory for the Corvallis Knights on Sunday, giving them a sweep of their weekend West Coast League baseball series at Wenatchee.

An incoming freshman, Dowd entered with the bases loaded and one out. He struck out the first hitter for the second out, and then fanned AppleSox leadoff batter Justin Simpson to end the game.

Dowd’s heroics enabled the Knights (23-7 WCL, 5-1 second half, 25-8 overall) to complete a comeback from a 6-1 deficit.

They broke a 6-6 deadlock in the top of the ninth. Travis Bazzana reached second on an infield base hit and a throwing error, and then scored on a single by Kyler Stancato.

Bazzana was 4 for 5 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base to up his WCL-leading average to .415. He was 9 for 15 in the series, with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.

Corvallis relievers Dylan Frazier, Brett Gillis, Nathan DeSchryver, Nate Mendoza and Dowd combined to hold the AppleSox scoreless on two hits over the final 5⅔ innings, with 10 strikeouts.