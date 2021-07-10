 Skip to main content
Knights open series with win at Wenatchee
Knights open series with win at Wenatchee

  • Updated
Stock PIX: Knights scoreboard
Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

WENATACHEE, Wash. — W plus W equaled a W for the Corvallis Knights on Friday in a 5-3 victory over Wenatchee in the opener of their weekend West Coast League series at Paul Thomas Field.

Catcher Jacob Weiss was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and pitcher Sean Wiese retired 12 straight AppleSox hitters to earn a save as the Knights (21-7 WCL, 3-1 second half, 23-8 overall) bounced back from Thursday night's loss to Bellingham.

First baseman Kiko Romero was 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Nick Vogt added three hits and a run; Travis Bazzana  singled, doubled and had an RBI; and Kyler Stancato had two hits, an RBI and a run as Corvallis pounded out 14 hits.

Wiese relieved starter Ty Uber in the sixth inning, with runners at second and third with no outs. One run scored on a groundout to make it 4-3, but he escaped the inning without further damage and then set Wenatchee down in order in the final three innings for his second save.

Wiese has two saves, 10 scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts over his last three appearances, lowering his ERA from 5.94 to 3.71. He has allowed just two hits and one walk over that span.

Uber was touched for three runs and four hits in five innings, with five strikeouts, in the second consecutive strong outing for the incoming Stanford freshman. He held Ridgefield on three hits and one unearned run and had nine strikeouts with no walks over seven innings in a 5-2 victory on July 2.

That performance earned him WCL pitcher of the week honors, and locked up the first-half South Division title and automatic postseason berth for the Knights.

The series resumes at 6:35 p.m. Saturday and concludes at 5:35 p.m. Sunday at Paul Thomas Field. The Knights are idle on Monday; they start a two-game nonleague home series against Driveline Baseball of Kent, Wash., at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Their next WCL home game is Thursday vs. Cowlitz, starting at 6:35 p.m.

Corvallis 5, Wenatchee 3

CORVALLIS;010;210;100;—;5;14;1

WENATCHEE;100;101;000;—;3;4;1

Uber, Wiese (6) and Weiss, Smith (7); Miller, Pittman (6), Hughes (8) and Newman. WP: Uber. LP: Miller. S: Wiese. 2B: Romero ©, Bazzana ©. HR: Stuka (W).

Hits: Corvallis 14 (Weiss 3, Romero 3, Vogt 3, Stancato 2, Bazzana 2, Way); Wenatchee 4 (Guerrero, Stuka, Van De Brake, Simpson).

RBIs: Corvallis 5 (Weiss 2, Stancato, Bazzana, Romero); Wenatchee 2 (Stuka, O’Hara).

