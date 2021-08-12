 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knights fall to Bend
0 Comments

Knights fall to Bend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Knights sweatshirt
Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Bend took advantage of 17 walks and two hit batters to defeat Corvallis 9-2 on Wednesday in a West Coast League game at Goss Stadium.

The Elks thus stayed alive in the South Division playoff race. They trail second-place Portland by one game heading into Thursday’s season finale; they must win to remain in postseason contention.

Bend scored four times on two hits in the sixth and three times on no hits in the seventh to erase a 2-1 Knights advantage. Corvallis pitchers walked eight and hit another and six of the seven runs in those two innings were scored by batters on base via a free pass.

Kiko Romero doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for the Knights (37-10 WCL, 19-4 second half, 46-12 overall), who saw their seven-game winning streak snapped. Nick Vogt had two hits and an RBI and Spencer Scott singled twice.

Corvallis won the first- and second-half championships to earn an automatic postseason berth, so the division team with the second-most overall wins earns the second spot. Portland won on Wednesday and has 26 wins; Bend and Ridgefield each won on Tuesday and have 25 victories each. Cowlitz lost and was eliminated.

The teams close the regular season at 7:35 p.m. Thursday; note the adjusted starting time. Linn-Benton signee Kaden Segel (0-0, 10.38) will start for the Knights, opposed by Jack Slominski (1-3, 6.75) of Grand Canyon for the Elks.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights complete sweep of Ridgefield
Corvallis-knights

Knights complete sweep of Ridgefield

  • Updated

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Riley Wade belted a three-run homer in the sixth inning to help the Corvallis Knights erase a 3-0 deficit and go on for a …

Knights push back start times
Corvallis-knights

Knights push back start times

  • Updated

With the expected heat wave that will see temperatures breaking triple digits the next few days, the Corvallis Knights have pushed back the st…

Knights drop series finale at Bellingham
Corvallis-knights

Knights drop series finale at Bellingham

  • Updated

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Bells salvaged the series finale and snapped the Corvallis Knights' nine-game win streak with a 5-4 victory…

Knights take opener with Yakima
Corvallis-knights

Knights take opener with Yakima

  • Updated

The Corvallis Knights used a strong pitching performance to handcuff Yakima Valley 7-1 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game West Coa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News