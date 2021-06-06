Knights fall in series finale at Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley and Corvallis played a third straight game that ended in a rout with the host Pippins winning the series with a 10-1 win over the Knights in Sunday night at Yakima County Stadium.

Lefty starter Ethan Ross took the loss for the Knights, who are 1-2 and head to Port Angeles to open a three-game series on Monday.

Outfielder Ethan Loveless collected three hits for the Knights. Future Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana recorded another hit, his ninth of the series. Pinch-hitter Jacob Weiss tripled with two outs in the ninth for the Knights' fourth and final hit. He would score on a fielding error, the only Corvallis run of the game.

Relievers Austin Hallman, Jackson Arnsdorf and Colton Meyer made their 2021 Knights season debuts.

