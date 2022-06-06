Knights earn sweep at Yakima Valley

The Corvallis Knights completed a season-opening sweep at Yakima Valley on Sunday by defeating the Pippins 8-0 before a crowd of 689 at Yakima County Stadium.

Pitchers Nathan DeSchryver (Gonzaga), Sean Wiese (Hawaii), Neil Feist (El Camino College), Will Clark (Pacific U.) and Joey Gartrell (Portland) combined for the three-hit shutout, with nine strikeouts. DeSchryver fanned six in four innings but did not go the required five frames to receive credit for the win, which went to Wiese.

Ethan Loveless (Portland) had a two-run single and Mason Le (Cal State-Northridge) a two-run double to key a six-run third inning that broke the game open. Loveless, James Anderson (Montana State Billings) and Oregon State signee Ely Kennel (Santiam Christian High) each had two hits; Anderson hit a double and Le scored twice.

Loveless was 5 for 14 (.455) on the weekend, with two doubles and four RBIs. Shortstop Spencer Scott, a Pilots’ teammate, hit .333 (4 for 12) with a double, three RBIs and four runs.

The Knights outscored the Pippins 23-1 on the weekend and starting pitchers Jesse Barron (San Francisco), Kaden Segel (Linn-Benton) and DeSchryver combined for 14 shutout innings. All told Knights (3-1, 3-0) hurlers allowed only 16 hits and had 39 strikeouts and just five walks.

The Knights are idle until June 10, when they open a weekend series against the Portland Pickles at Walker Stadium in Portland.

Their WCL home opener is June 17 vs. Yakima Valley.

