Knights double up AppleSox
Knights double up AppleSox

Stock PIX: Corvallis Knights Mack the Knight

Mack the Knight, the official mascot of the Corvallis Knights baseball club, runs the bases between innings.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Kyler Stancato had four hits and three RBIs on Saturday night to lead the Corvallis Knights to a 14-7 victory over Wenatchee at Paul Thomas Field.

Stancato tripled, doubled, singled twice and scored three times as the Knights (22-7 WCL, 4-1 second half, 24-8 overall) captured the West Coast League series with their second win. They also prevailed 5-3 in Friday’s series opener.

He was hardly the only Knight to swing a hot bat. Travis Bazzana had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Kiko Romero tripled, singled twice and scored three times and Riley Way doubled, singled, scored three times and drove in two.

The Knights had 16 hits on Saturday and have 30 for the series, which concludes at 5:35 p.m. Sunday at Paul Thomas Field. OSU right-hander Brock Townsend (2-0, 2.84) is their projected starter.

Corvallis trailed 2-0 before a solo homer by Taison Corio ignited a six-run fourth inning. The Knights added four more runs in the fifth to build a 10-2 lead and they cruised home from there.

The Knights have now won 10 straight, and 15 of their last 17, against their longtime WCL rival. Wenatchee’s last win in the series was a 4-0 shutout at Goss Stadium on June 12, 2018.

The Knights are idle on Monday. They start a two-game nonleague home series against Driveline Baseball of Kent, Washington, at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday; their next WCL home game is Thursday vs. Cowlitz, starting at 6:35 p.m.

Corvallis 14, Wenatchee 7

CORVALLIS;000;640;220;—;14;16;1

WENATCHEE;002;020;201;—;7;7;4

Kibbe, Vargas (4), Meyer (7), Mullan (8) and Romero; Lee, Engman (4), Haswell (6), Nelson (7), Mayes (9) and Steward. WP: Vargas. LP: Lee. 2B: Way (C), Stancato (C), Cutting (W), Duffalo (W). 3B: Bazzana (C), Romero (C), Steward (W). HR: Corio (C), Duffalo (W).

Hits: Corvallis 16 (Stancato 4, Bazzana 3, Romero 3, Way 2, Harvey, Corio, Weiss, Boisvert); Wenatchee 7 (Duffalo 2, Steward 2, Selfridge, Cutting, Apodaka).

RBIs: Corvallis 11 (Stancato 3, Bazzana 3, Way 2, Corio, Boisvert, Vogt); Wenatchee 5 (Duffalo 3, Apodaka 2).

